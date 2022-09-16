The legendary EVE Online announces its long-awaited translation into Spanish, with a first version already available

The space MMORPG developed by CCP Games wants to have it ready in the fourth quarter of 2022.

If you are fond of MMORPG for PC surely the name of EVE Online sounds familiar to you, a title that has a multitude of players all over the world and that is still very active today thanks to the advances of CCP Games, its developer. But Spanish users were eagerly awaiting specific news about the space game.

We refer to the long-awaited translation into Spanish that, after waiting for it for a while, finally lands in the title. In fact, one first version of the translation is now available on the game server, although the localization will undergo an iteration process, with the Spanish-speaking community invited to contribute.

A first version of the translation is now availableOnce the collaboration period ends to refine the details, CCP Games will set a specific date for the launch of the full translation, which will take place in the fourth quarter of this year. “EVE is gearing up to enter its third decade and we couldn’t do it without adding the most requested languages ​​by fans. “Our wonderful and super-engaged Spanish-speaking community has fought hard to play the game they love in their language, and we’re so excited. like them that this is now,” said Bergur Finnbogason, creative director of EVE Online at CCP Games.

“Our Hispanic community plays a vital role in the EVE Online ecosystem, and we are happy to work with them to shape the localization of their language in the game. We look forward to many more Spanish-speaking travelers joining us in the far reaches of space,” he says.

Beyond the curious news that periodically comes out of the adventures of EVE Online, it is worth reminding you that there are many things that are worthwhile in this MMORPG. For example, we include it in the list of video games with the best character creation tools, along with titles from all kinds of genres.

More about: EVE Online, CCP Games, Translation and MMORPG.