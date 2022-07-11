The legendary SEGA Rally Championship will have a remake in Unreal Engine 5 created by a fan

With the title Over Jump, the creative hopes that one day it can become an official remake.

It is becoming more and more common to see new projects in Unreal Engine 5 that, far from seeking to create new video game sagas, what they do is update the graphics of iconic titles from the past. On these lines you have a good example with SEGA Rally Championship.

Hope one day it will be an official remakeThe driving arcade that we could play in the arcades of the nineties is now being revamped by a fan under the name of Over Jump using technologies like Lumen and Naniteand the truth is that the result is truly striking, especially when we look at the graphic comparison.

At the moment it is a project that arises as a tribute to that title, although its manager makes it clear: hope that one day it will become an official remake of the saga, something that right now is not in your hands. Even so, it is expected that we can access it anyway, so we will have to be attentive to the different networks of the project.

As we say, those who dare to offer their own updated approach to great works of the past are becoming more and more creative. We’ve seen it with the legendary The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and even more technologically challenging titles like Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 3.

