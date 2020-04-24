The LEGO Movie Franchise Has Made A Big Behind-The-Scenes Change

With LEGO and Common now working collectively, it’s unclear what this implies for the 2 LEGO motion pictures that had been nonetheless in improvement at Warner Bros: The Billion Brick Race and The LEGO Batman Movie 2. On condition that Batman, identical to all the things else from DC Comics, is strictly a Warner Bros property, that would imply the sequel received’t be capable of transfer ahead except a particular association is made. With The Billion Brick Race, if it consists primarily of authentic LEGO characters, one would assume there’s an excellent likelihood of that challenge nonetheless taking place.