The Leipzig coach confessed an extreme defensive scheme to try to control Messi

Leo Messi returned very plugged and can be seen in PSG training (@PSG_inside)

control the Lionel Messi It is a great challenge for any team and it is hard work for the opposing coach. In this case the strategist of the RB Leipzig, Jesse March, did not rule out any possibility to an extreme defensive scheme. Although the comment was made in a joking tone, he knows that he has a final this Tuesday because his team will face the Paris Saint-Germain where the Argentine crack plays. The German team is last in Group A of the Champions League, which this week will play its third date.

At the press conference prior to the clash against the cast he directs Mauricio Pochettino, the American coach (the first to win three MLS), joked about the defensive scheme: “Maybe a seven behind is a way to resist against them.” Although with an illuminated Messi you never know.

“It is not easy to defend against these players, but we have done a great analysis and our defenses are ready. We have to be very good in one-on-one against situations Messi, Mbappé and Neymar and defend hard. And we need the help of our archer Peter Gulacsi”. Luckily for the German cast, Ney will be out due to injury as well as Leandro Paredes.

The player Nordi Mukiele and to his left DT Jesse Marsch (@RBLeipzig)

In addition, he praised The flea and said that “Messi is always in the conversation of who is the best in the world, at least in the last 15 years. He has such a brilliant career, it has been sad to see him leave Barcelona because he was the identity in recent years. He chose a new step in his career, a challenge ”.

“The mathematics in the group is relatively clear. We need points, of course. It is an opportunity for us, a great opportunity, a great result, “he concluded in his previous analysis.

Messi will return to play for PSG after the triple knockout dates. After Argentina’s victory (1-0) against Peru, last Thursday, he traveled with his private plane from Buenos Aires to Paris and on Friday he witnessed the victory of his teammates (2-1) against Angers in the audience.

Messi scored his first goal for PSG in the last Champions League game, which was a triumph against Manchester City (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Against the Germans, it will be the third Champions League game that Leo plays for PSG where, in his second game, he scored his first goal for the Parisian team. He already scored in the victory (2-0) against Manchester City that left him at the top of the zone with Bruges, but with a better goal difference than the Belgians. Both have four points against three from Bruges and RB Leipzig marches without units.

In the previous the numbers are in favor of Messi who against German teams has an effectiveness of 17 goals in the same number of games. Bayern Munich received four in six games, Stuttgart three in three, Borussia Monchengladbach one in one, Borussia Dortmund one in two, Werder Bremen one in two and Leverkusen seven in three.

At the moment the probable team that Pochettino would put on the court would be with: Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Wijnaldum / Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Messi, Mbappé and Draxler.

This Tuesday the meeting in Paris will be played from 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and will be key for both teams. Regarding PSG, get a victory that allows them to ratify the first place. While RB Leipzig will go for their first points that allow them to dream to try to fight for the classification towards the round of 16.

KEEP READING:

The separation of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi generated a wave of memes in favor of the Messi-Antonela couple

PSG’s invitation to Ronaldinho that generated controversy in Barcelona

An Argentine club took advantage of the scandal with Wanda Nara to tempt Mauro Icardi

What Mauricio Pochettino said about Mauro Icardi’s absences from PSG training after his separation from Wanda Nara

PSG confirmed the injury of Leandro Paredes: what matches would he lose with the Argentine team