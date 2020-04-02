General News

The Lenovo Legion 5i and 7i debut Nvidia Advanced Optimus to tame power-hungry G-Sync displays

The model new Lenovo Legion 5i and 7i laptops can be the primary to operate Nvidia’s Complicated Optimus, a technology that manages G-Sync graphics dynamically to hold battery existence.

The 2 gaming strategies are part of the Thursday announcement of Intel’s Comet Lake H cell CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce Large GPUs. Taken all together, the firms’ merchandise usher in an exhilarating new period of high-performance laptops (and intriguing competition with the Ryzen 4000 laptops launched Monday).

