The letter of Crew Captain Varun Singh, who survived Helicopter Crash, went viral, wrote – ‘It’s alright to be mediocre’

Crew Captain Varun Singh's Letter: An Air Force helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the Nilgiri hills near Coonoor. In this helicopter crash, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat along with 13 people had died. A total of 14 people including crew members were on board the helicopter. In this accident, Group Captain Varun Singh is the only person whose life has been saved. However, today they are fighting the battle of life with death. Meanwhile, a letter by Group Captain Varun Singh is going viral, which he wrote to the principal of his school in September this year. He wrote in this letter – 'It is alright to be mediocre.'

Group Captain Varun Singh is currently fighting for life at the Military Hospital in Bangalore. Last year he was flying a Tejas aircraft, which suffered a major technical snag, but displayed his courage and intelligence to avert a horrific mid-flight accident, for which he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in August.

In a letter to the principal of Army Public School situated in Chandimandir, Haryana, Group Captain Singh said, "It is alright to be mediocre. Not everyone excels in school and not everyone scores 90%. If you can do that then it is an achievement and it should be appreciated.

The letter mentioned, “But when you’ll’t do this then do not suppose that you’re made to be mediocre. You’ll be mediocre at school, however that does not imply that issues in existence would be the similar.”

He wrote, “Pay attention in your middle’s voice. It may well be artwork, it may well be song, graphic design, literature and many others. No matter paintings you do, be devoted to it, give your best possible. By no means fall asleep pondering that you just installed much less effort.”

