The letters of the “Vigilante” and more information about the true history of the Netflix series

Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts) have just bought their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all their savings into closing the deal, they soon realize the neighborhood is less how cozy

October 13 Netflix launched the series Vigilante (The Watcher), a seven-episode production inspired by an article published in 2018 by journalist Reeves Wiedeman which, in turn, is based on real events. The story starring Naomi Watts (Nora) and Bobby Cannavale (Dean Brannock) is causing such a sensation that, just one week after its premiere, today it is crowned the number 1 production in the Top 10 of the platform, causing controversial reactions that have it on everyone’s lips.

“Disturbing letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into the house of their dreams, but soon discovers that they have inherited a nightmare”; exposes the official synopsis of the new thriller from the streaming giant, created and directed by Ian Brennan y Ryan Murphythe names behind the success of Dahmer. This is another of his productions that is also causing a stir on the platform. For this reason, here you can read more real details.

Official poster of “Vigilante” in its original language. (Netflix)

The Serie says that for the Brannock family it was supposed to be the house of their dreams, but everything took a chilling turn that led to their stay in that place becoming hell when they began to receive some sinister letters from someone who called himself “Vigilante ”. That was the beginning of a dark time in the life of said family, since, then, sinister secrets of the neighborhood began to come to light. Vigilante is a story inspired by true events of a “famous” house in New Jersey.

Naomi Watts portrays the wife of the harassed family in Westfield. (Netflix)

It was night when the nightmare began. Derek Braddus removed the mail from the mailbox in the front of his new house and went through the mail. There he found an envelope addressed to M/M Braddus in handwriting, so he opened it. The letter, typed, at first he thought it was a welcome message from a neighbor, but it was not. It started like this:

“Dear new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, let me welcome you to the neighborhood. 657 Boulevard has been the theme of my family for decades and as his 110th birthday approaches, I have been put in charge of watching and waiting for his second coming. My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. Now is my time. Do you know the history of the house? Do you know what’s inside the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out”. The continuation of the letter made the father of that family more uneasy, leaving him scared and confused.

Second official poster for “Vigilante”. (Netflix)

This happened in a community that was not easy to get to, since to live there you needed money, a lot of money. For example, in 2014, according to a study, the city was classified as one of the safest in the United States and years ago as the richest in the North American country. They all wanted to live there. In that sense, Derek and Mary Braddus – a young couple in their thirties with three children – could consider themselves successful and lucky. In that year they managed to buy the house at 657 Boulevard, located on one of the most sought-after streets. That same year they received their first letter.

With the days came two more letters. The second was addressed directly to Derek and Mary, which also mentioned details of the three children, whom she referred to as “New Blood”. They also contained harassing and even threatening messages that really stunned the Bradduses. The last missive came a few weeks later and read: “Where have you gone? 657 Boulevard is missing you.” However, by then, the spouses had decided to leave the house. Later what happened spread through the city and everyone began to talk about it. Also Derek and Mary were involved in lawsuits and investigations, among other exhausting and strange issues.

Bobby Cannavale is Dean Brannock, one of the protagonists of “Vigilante”. (Netflix)

In the end, the Bradduses sold the mansion for well below the purchase price and it was never discovered who the “Watcher” was. However, the darkest theory held that this was someone who had been living behind the walls or perhaps in a space inside the house for years; assuming there were tunnels and secret rooms that were never discovered. It is still a mystery.

Vigilante is available from October 13 at Netflix.

