The “Lewandowski madness” in Barcelona: no shirts, no precise number, no sizes and no letters, but the orders are raining

Robert Lewandowski was presented in Barcelona and is already training with the team in Miami

Iván and Juan no longer know what to do. The two Catalans went through the shops of the Camp Nou and the Sagrada Familia to try to get the new Football Club Barcelona shirt for this season and that says “Lewandowski” on the back. but they explained that there was nothing because they ran out of letters “W” to print it.

Carla, a friendly employee of the “Barça Store” on the charming Paseo de Gracia avenue, dressed in a red shirt with a Barcelona crest, tells Infobae with a certain tone of resignation that only tomorrow it is believed that a large number of shirts will arrive with the possibility of stamping the last name of Barcelona’s new star, finally presented in Miami, a few hours after the team’s debut in the season with a win 6-0 against the local Inter, although still without the Pole, who could make his debut this Saturday in the Clásico against Real Madrid In Las Vegas. “There is a euphoria that I haven’t remembered for a long time and you have to take advantage of it,” she says.

The Pole’s shirt is the best seller this preseason and is sold out in all stores

However, the “W” is not the only problem to wear the Barcelona shirts, which they are worth 145 euros if it is the same one used by the players, or 95 euros if it is a purely commercial one, even if both are official. “The fact is that sizes S, M and XL were also missing, we only have L, and at the end of the day, the letters E and K for the prints were also sold out, so if tomorrow they don’t bring us the three letters and more of the others, we will find ourselves in trouble because we haven’t been able to stamp for two days”, explains the employee.

Carla is more concerned about the disappointment of so many fans or tourists who leave frustrated at not getting the jersey of Lewandowski, which, on the other hand, can be found in another store not so far away, the one in Plaza Cataluña, as we warned him, but he immediately replies that “it could be, but they are two incomparable businesses because ours is next to Osho or Gucci, and so the same buyers come in and take everything. People from Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates come here and take fifty t-shirts as gifts for their employees. Imagine that in three days they come and do not find what they are looking for”.

Carla coincides with Isabella, dressed in a blue shirt, also from Barcelona, ​​and in another store in the “Barça Store” in front of the Ramblas on the way to the Mediterranean Sea, in which during the last days, Lewandowski’s shirts were the most requested in seventy percent of the players of the entire Barcelona squad, and that only Pedri, with twenty percent, and Gavi with ten, are the others with some demand, “but especially, from children and adolescents”, while the one that previously had the most outing, that of Alexia Putellas, considered the best player in the world, “dropped a little, perhaps due to her injury that prevented her from playing the European Championship in England.”

The Pole collapsed the stores, which were left without the letter “W” to paste on the shirts

Olivier, a fan of Olympique de Marseille, tells us in the Plaza Catalunya store that he is waiting for his shirt with the name of Lewandowski while shaking the stroller with his baby, “because it’s new and I’m on vacation in Barcelona and I’ll be back tomorrow to France”.

Olivier, like most of those who wear Lewandowski’s shirt, chooses the number 9 as his number, although it is not made official “because I suppose that, logically, it is the one that Barcelona will end up giving him”.

Those who wear the printed shirt in any of the official Barcelona stores have to pay first for the garment at the checkout and then, right there, an additional 10 euros if it is with a fantasy name (usually yours, a family member’s or friend’s) and 25 if it is the name of one of the players on the squad, and from there, you must go upstairs with the ticket to wait for the letters to be stamped, a process that lasts a few minutes.

Carla, from the shop on Paseo de Gracia, seems to be getting impatient with the factor of the number. “I suppose that he will hurry to define which one they are going to give Lewandowski, because people come and risk a number that is supposed to be the one he is going to use, but officially it is not known yet.”

In Barcelona, ​​from Miami, It was speculated that the Polish striker is going to wear the number nine shirt, but to achieve that goal, the club’s leadership will have to convince the Dutchman Memphis Depay, who wears it today, or for him to give him up or better yet, for him to agree to go to Chelsea or another club, bearing in mind that it will be difficult for him to have a chance to play and that he will want to be in rhythm thinking about the World Cup in November.

Meanwhile, Carlos and Pedro continue to work piecemeal inside a cubicle at the back of the Ramblas store, placing shirts in a machine that looks like a photocopier, which they cover with a band-aid with the long-awaited letters bearing the last name “Lewandowski”, while in an adjoining window a public of all ages waits to pick it up with the ticket paid at the till.

Barcelona store located in the center of the Catalan city

“I am stamping the Lewandowski surname about fifteen times an hour, which is outrageous, but I guess it’s because of the novelty and that in a month or two it will stabilize,” Carlos tells Infobae, but Carla, in the “Paseo de Gracia” store, sees it differently: “This summer I notice a huge influx compared to last season. There is another illusion in the people and it shows, as if they sense that something important can be won”.

While Lewandowski is already training with Barcelona and was presentedfrom Germany the first darts arrived, like that of the sports director of Bayern Munich, Hasán Salihamidzic, who in an interview with the magazine “Zeit” stated that the understanding towards the attitude of the Pole “is zero point zero”. “I don’t understand. As a player, I fulfilled all my contracts until the end, as is logical”. Instead, the coach of the Bavarians, Julian Nagelsmann, preferred to attack Barcelona, ​​noting that he does not understand “how he can make so many signings with such a delicate economic situation.”

Waiting for two other prints, in the Plaza Catalunya store, there are two tall Danes, Karl and Viggo, who describe to Infobae their enormous fatigue for having traveled half the city in search of their shirts but that the lack of “W” It frustrated them until relief came at the last stop, when they were already resigned because tomorrow they leave for Copenhagen.

When the dialogue is followed because of how difficult it is to find Lewandowski’s shirt, they stop the reporter. “No,” they try a smile. We wanted the one from (Martn) Braithwaiteand I’m sure very few of us are looking for her, but she plays for our national team”.

