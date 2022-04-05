The Lidl company wants more than supermarkets: they are going to develop a cloud service ‘made in Europe’

Many of you will know the Lidl supermarket chain, and also that it is of German origin. However, some may miss the fact that it belongs to a large conglomerate of companies called the Schwarz Gruppe, being the largest retail chain behind WallMart. Being such a large group, both territorially and economically, it may be logical to think that the group is not only dedicated to supermarkets.

Now the Schwarz Gruppe is aiming to create a European cloud service through its firm Stackit. This service comes at a time when Europe is trying to distance itself and not depend so much on the services present in the United States.. And this is the premise on which the Stackit cloud stands.

A European alternative that arrives curiously at the right time

Through a press release on the Schwarz Gruppe’s own website, the firm announces the development of this cloud platform, which plans to offer a ‘European alternative’ to the services we use in our day to day. In this statement, the company comments that in 2018 they already focused on building their own cloud platform to help the digital transition of European companies, starting with the creation of ‘high-performance’ data centers and infrastructure. This experience led Stackit to become the perfect candidate for this new challenge. Christian Müller, CEO of Schwarz IT, comments:

“At the moment, we are concentrating on solutions for small and medium-sized companies in all sectors, as well as technology start-ups. Our team is constantly growing throughout Europe, currently numbering more than 150 employees, and is working in the continued development and expansion of our cloud service portfolio.

In Europe there is some concern regarding the handling of our data and privacy by technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, and company. That is why there is so much insistence on the territorial nature of this alternative. From the German group they comment that, by setting up Stackit Cloud, they have placed “great importance on security and data protection”. And it is that according to Schwarz, this project is “totally subject to European legislation and the General Data Protection Regulation”.

The initiative comes at a particularly precise moment. And it is that just a few days ago Europe and the United States agreed on an agreement on the treatment and transfer of data between regions. this treaty will continue to allow North American companies to manage European user information from external servers to the European Union.