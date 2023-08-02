The Lieutenant Governor Of California Joins Those Who Want Taylor Swift To Cancel Her Los Angeles Shows:

Some of the most powerful officials in California are asking Taylor Swift to cancel her concerts in Los Angeles. They are doing this to show support for hotel workers who are on strike, even though Swift fans might not like it.

Eleni Kounalakis, the Democratic Lt. Governor of California, and dozens of other elected leaders from all over the state signed on to a campaign put together by Unite Here Local 11 to increase pressure upon the famous musician.

Swift will play six sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium starting Thursday and ending on August 9.

Kounalakis went to Swift’s Eras Tour within Santa Clara and was the first big candidate for governor in 2026. He said that all workers deserve to be treated with respect and get fair pay.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis as well as dozens of local and state officials signed a letter informing Swift that her tour makes money for the hotels in the area, with some places “doubling as well as tripling the rates they charge because she’s coming.”

“I stand alongside Unite here within their struggle for a living wage,” she said in a written message to Politico. “I also hope that we can use this time to draw attention to the hardworking men and women who keep our economy going.”

At the exact same time, the group wrote, numerous hotel housekeepers along with other workers in the area can’t afford to live nearby to their jobs, so some sleep in their cars as well as risk losing their houses.

“People who work in hotels are trying to stay alive. They are fighting for enough money to live on. They have stopped working. Now, they want you to help them,” they wrote. “Now Speak! Stand up for the hotel workers and cancel your shows.”

In the past few days, the union had submitted a similar request about its rolling strikes. Then, it started passing around a draft letter to get support from elected officials, which was seen as a sign of escalation because the shows start this week.

Workers from dozens of hotels are on strike because they want to make more money and get better benefits. Along with writers and artists, they have created something of a “hot labor summer.” The strikes have triggered trouble in the area, and many lawmakers have joined the workers in their protests.

Earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wouldn’t cross a picket line at the Beverly Hilton as well as other hotels in Southern California where a strike was going on.

The yearly Democratic Governors Association summer meeting was changed to the Westin Bonaventure in downtown San Francisco, but Newsom didn’t go. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, his first partner, went instead of him.

Kounalakis is the highest-ranking state official who can sign the letter. Former Rep. Janice Hahn, who is now chair of the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, as well as state Sen. Richard Pan backed the hotel housekeepers’ union’s campaign in an official way.

Dave Min, a candidate for the House of Representatives in Orange County, and Issac Bryan, the leader of the Assembly Majority, as well as the mayors of several towns in Southern California.

Unite HERE Local 11, a union representing about 30,000 hotel workers, is discussing fresh agreements for better pay, better medical benefits, as well as higher pension contributions. The old contracts at more than 60 hotels ended last month.

The mayors of a number of towns, as well as Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan as well as state senators Dave Min as well as Maria Elena Durazo, also signed the letter.