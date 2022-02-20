The Life is Strange and Disco Elysium series continue: the production company joins forces with Amazon

Amazon seeks to integrate more and more strongly into video game adaptations.

By Axel García / Updated February 19, 2022, 00:52 13 comments

The news regarding the adaptations of Life is Strange and Disco Elysium have been scarce, but that does not mean that both projects have been abandoned, since the producer in charge of both projects, dj2 Entertainment, has just announced a new partnership with amazon in order to not only boost these two productions, but “more” now that they have additional support.

It is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our partner.Dmitri M. Johnson“The dj2 team has believed for a long time that video games would one day serve as an incredible source for storytelling in film and television,” he shared. Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO of dj2 Entertainment. “It was solely the lack of love and respect for this art form that previously slowed down the creation of successful adaptations“.

“It’s really a honor having Prime Video as our partner,” Johnson continued. “A partner that really supports us and our big ambitionsto tell the best video game stories internationally”.

The last news we received about the Life is Strange series was in early September 2021, where we learned that Shawn Mendes would be in charge of composing the music. As for Disco Elysium, we got the news in 2020, at which time dj2 shared that the game is a “gorgeous property with a unlimited potential“.

In case you can’t find the name, dj2 is the same production company in charge of Sonic: The Movie, and is also the one in charge of the adaptation of It Takes Two, a title that received the award for game of the year in 2021. Although this production company is clearly excited With all his projects, there are those who do not see this type of adaptation with good eyes.

More about: Life is Strange and Disco Elysium.