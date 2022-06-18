The life of an Argentine soccer player in Lithuania, in the midst of the Russian invasion in Ukraine: “You see soldiers and tanks pass by every day”

Jorge Tapia, 22, currently defends the colors of FK Jonava in the Lithuanian First Division

When a person decides to become a professional soccer player and pursue their dreams to the limit, many exotic destinations are just around the corner due to the globalization of the beautiful game. But ever since the war broke out between Russia y Ukraine in eastern Europe, one looks askance at the various leagues that continue their course beyond the large number of migrants who flee in search of a refuge in another country. And within the chaos that was generated in that area, a humble Lithuanian club took advantage of the occasion to put together a squad made up of Argentines, Ukrainians and local players.

The case of FK Jonava stands out from the others A Lyga for his astuteness when hiring new promises. The leadership closed the assembly fifteen days before the start of the tournament. Among the proper names that arrived, the case of Jorge Tapia. Born in Lima, a city in the north of the province of Buenos Aires, he made a brief journey through the local terrain before deciding to try his luck on another continent and, in a chat with Infobaetold details about his unexpected journey.

“I came to Jonava on the recommendation of a friend I met in Portugal. Through a contact I found out that they needed defense positions and both because I was in the First Division and economically, it closed me on all sides. I did minors in River, seven years in Estudiantes de La Plata and then I made my professional debut in Santamarina de Tandil, in the B Nacional. Then I went to Europe, where I played for two months in a team from the Fourth Division of Portugal and I could not add almost any minute, and there I met my friend who brought me here, “he described his career.

The team received three Ukrainian footballers and a coach who fled their country due to the war with Russia

The jump to one of the three Baltic republics fell unexpectedly and the closeness to Russia was initially a concern. The tranquility of the first months was altered by the invasion of Ukraine, given the proximity of Lithuania, which is one of the countries that make up the last line of NATO in the region. Although there was no Lithuanian participation in the war, military movements in the area are seen as a sign of alarm. The Ukrainian league was stopped by the Russian invasion and all the teams received reinforcements on loan from that competition.

Jonava received five unexpected reinforcements. The goalkeeper, key in the new structure of the team, three players who are usually starters and the new coach, which has an Argentine aide-de-camp. “Recently a coach and three players from Ukraine arrived due to a regulation of the Lithuanian Football Federation that allowed exiles to be signed by league teams. In Lithuania they deal with the issue of the war with Russia very calmly, although at first, when we arrived we stayed in a hotel on the outskirts of Jonava and we saw soldiers pass by, tanks. Later they explained to us that these movements are normal in daily life, but at the time it worried us a bit because we were not used to it, ”he explained about his first days at Jovana.

Nahuel Machado, Lucas Martorell y Juan Cruz Jorrin They are the three remaining Argentines that make up the exotic squad and Jorge revealed the tradition that they still maintain miles away: “I met Lucas in the short time I was in Portugal and I was with Nahuel during my seven years at Estudiantes. Then Juan Cruz is the only one I dealt with recently when I arrived in Lithuania. One of the things that unites us daily is mate, we take it everywhere. Lithuanians always ask us, they are curious to see what we are drinking and we take the time to explain. Some are encouraged to drink. In the locker room we also make ourselves present and play our music that they like”.

The FK Jonava alternative shirt shows off a light blue and white with sticks, characteristic of the Argentine national team

Team manager and club Jonava FK have great sympathy for the Argentines, to such an extent that one of the alternative jerseys is similar to that of the National Team: since 2017 the alternative colors of the club became light blue and white, with an air of the model that the Albiceleste used in the World Cup in Germany 2006.

Getting used to the culture of a new country is not easy at all. Fortunately for Tapia, English is widely used in Lithuania and is a key tool for making everyday life more bearable. “The language spoken by everyone here is Lithuanian. One of the Argentines who plays here speaks English very well and is the one who gets along the best. I am studying but more or less I also speak it and it is the secondary language they speak here. Some words in Lithuanian we know are the basic ones: sorry, thank you, please, hello”, he added about the stay that for now will last until November.

And he added on the subject of gastronomy and dealing with local inhabitants: “The thing that caught my attention here in Lithuania is the people. It is very closed and very conservative, they do not usually open up to someone from the outside. In daily life it is very cold until now that we are about to start summer, and if one is not used to temperatures it can be difficult. Then, on the food side, the same as always is handled, with a lot of chicken and salads. He eats a lot of soup and one of the pleasant surprises that I came across is that there are empanadas very similar to the Argentine ones”.

Constant campaigns against the war are motivated by the Lithuanian Football Federation

The cold temperatures are a characteristic of the area and, although it is now entering summer, most of the matches are played in special conditions. “Most of the year it is very cold. In winter and autumn there are very low temperatures to the level that snow is a daily condiment to deal with. In those times the league takes place on synthetic turf fields and almost all the stadiums are closed, with a roof. But now that summer is coming and the grass is not burning due to the cold, we are starting to play on some natural grass pitches”.

It should be noted that basketball is the most popular sport in Lithuania. Its national team and local clubs are leading the European championships with good results and some of the top figures make the jump to the NBA: Mindaugas Kuzminskas (New York Knicks), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Donatas Motiejūnas (New Orleans Pelicans) y Jonas Valančiūnas (Memphis Grizzles) currently compete in the best league on the planet. At the FIBA ​​level, the Lithuanian national team is one of the most powerful and respected in the world.

Beyond the influence of the orange ball, Jorge Tapia admitted that he was pleased with the level of play found in the nine teams that make up A Lyga: “Honestly, I was surprised by the level of Lithuanian football, I didn’t know anything. The league we are in gives us the chance to enter European continental competitions and on top of that we have just qualified for the quarterfinals of the lithuanian cup”.

The humble A Lyga is mostly played on synthetics due to the low temperatures in Lithuania

The tournament champion accesses the quota to play the preliminary phase of the UEFA Champions League and from second to fourth they get a ticket to dispute the Europa Conference League, which means an important showcase for foreigners to jump to another more competitive league on the continent. Although the start of FK Jonava was not the best, it is expected that with the adaptation of the new players it will raise its head and end up fighting for a place in one of the international competitions.

