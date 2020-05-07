The Lighthouse And 13 Other Really Weird Movies Available To Stream

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

I lastly caught The Lighthouse lately on Amazon Prime and regardless of my admiration for director Robert Eggers, my belief in Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, and my very own self-caution to let go of any preconceived expectations, the movie was nonetheless nothing that I might have ever been ready for. With all due respect to it, there are few phrases I might conjure to correctly describe it apart from merely “bizarre,” which isn’t a phrase I like to make use of fairly often to explain a movie, particularly in relation to genres like sci-fi, horror, and fantasy as a result of bizarre is type of what they’re going for, however there are some that actually make an effort to earn that critique.