The Lighthouse Ending Defined: What Happened At The End Of Robert Pattinson’s Horror Comedy

Depart a Remark
Large SPOILERS forward for The Lighthouse. Proceed with warning.
What. What? So yer in search of solutions about Robert Eggers’ bonkers second movie The Lighthouse. I imply in fact you’re. Has anybody made it by means of to the credit of the 2019 horror comedy with out extra questions than solutions? The form of mysticism The Lighthouse ending encompasses what author/director Robert Eggers appears to do finest. Although when it got here to filmmaker’s debut movie The Witch, we may accept the paradox. The conclusion of Robert Pattinson and Willem DaFoe’s is irritating – maddening. Let’s speak by means of it:
What Actually Happened At The End Of The Lighthouse
After spending an unknown period of time collectively in the identical lighthouse, the endurance of Robert Pattinson’s Ephraim with Willem Dafoe’s Thomas begins to slide away. He confronts his coworker about annoyances (that embrace his frequent farting) earlier than discovering Thomas’ log detailing complaints about Ephraim’s efficiency as his assistant. The pair find yourself in a violent squabble the place Pattinson’s character sees a variety of complicated photos as a substitute of Thomas as he beats him (a mermaid, an unknown mustachioed man – who would be the man he killed earlier than coming to the lighthouse). As soon as Thomas is down, Ephraim instructions him to “bark” like a canine. He then locations a leash on him and walks him out of the home like a canine earlier than burying him alive.
Thomas is available in after him, however Ephraim axes his head with a shovel, killing him for good. Ephraim then makes his approach as much as the highest of the lighthouse Thomas by no means allowed him to see. We don’t gaze upon precisely what Ephraim sees as soon as he reaches the highest, however we see imagery of Pattinson’s gaze deepen as he seems upon the lighthouse’s mild supply, attain out and contact one thing and scream profusely earlier than falling down the staircase. The ultimate scene includes a bloody Pattinson being picked on the flesh by a swarm of seagulls or a seemingly abandoned island.
Theories About The Lighthouse Ending
What we see on display on the finish of The Lighthouse is easy and from a sensible POV, the pair of lighthouse-keeps each went insane from their time collectively and find yourself dying because of pushing one another previous their breaking factors. However the film additionally leaves audiences catching on to a profound high quality about it that feels rooted in a way more complicated message. For those who’re curious to plunge deeper into the themes of The Lighthouse, let’s talk about a number of theories based mostly on what the filmmaker and actors have mentioned concerning the movie:
Idea #1: The Lighthouse Is A Fashionable Retelling Of A Greek Delusion
The first place one could draw from after seeing the lighthouse is thru the delicate use of seafaring mythology that’s embedded within the DNA of the flick. Co-writer/director Robert Eggers is understood to actually delve into researching his work and The Lighthouse isn’t any exception. The filmmaker informed Vox that “the thought of fable and fable” is on the “forefront” of his course of together with his accomplice/brother Max Eggers. The pair closely regarded into life within the maritime group within the 19th century and right here’s the place they landed with the story:
As we’re doing all this work, we begin to see a narrative happen. After which we’re saying, ‘Okay, what fairy tales or folktales or myths is that this beginning to line up with?’ Then we realized, ‘Effectively, Prometheus and Proteus by no means frolicked in any Greek myths earlier than, however that appears to be what’s form of taking place right here,’ and Prometheus is likely to be taking up some traits that he hasn’t prior to now. However you already know what? The classical authors did that on a regular basis.
With Prometheus and Proteus in thoughts, we are able to draw a conclusion that The Lighthouse could also be searching for to make use of these legendary Greek characters to inform a narrative by means of a brand new lens. Prometheus is Titan who’s remembered for being a trickster who would steal hearth from the gods and provides it to humanity. After his misdeeds, Zeus chained him to a rock and despatched an eagle to eat his liver, which might develop again in a single day for a similar torture to renew the subsequent day. And Proteus is the ocean god. In The Lighthouse’s case, Willem Dafoe’s character can be the god and Pattinson holds the function of Prometheus. As soon as he steals the fireplace (vitality supply of the lighthouse), the same destiny to Prometheus befalls on him. The picture is unmistakable:
Idea #2: Thomas And Ephraim Are The Similar Particular person
Delving additional within the ideas of The Lighthouse, one other idea is the 2 foremost characters within the movie are purported to symbolize two completely different sides of the identical thoughts at odds with each other. The film was impressed by an precise story that concerned two lighthouse keepers who each had the identical identify. As revealed within the movie, they’re each named Thomas. As Robert Eggers mentioned, the thought of the pair sharing the identical identify struck a chord with the writers and made them determine to make a movie about “id.”
Pondering of The Lighthouse in a extra metaphorical sense, the 2 characters within the movie could possibly be consultant of the push and pull between Freud’s Ego and Id within the mind. Thomas may match into “id” as a result of his primitive and instinctive character. Which may clarify why he finally ends up barking like a canine by the top of the movie? Pattinson’s character would symbolize the “ego,” which is called the a part of the id that’s modified immediately by the affect of the exterior world. Ephraim actually is the one determine in The Lighthouse to return from the surface world and wish to return into it. By that reasoning because the story progresses, his id is killed off by his ego, which can not stay with out the opposite.
Idea #3: It’s A Commentary On Man’s Sophisticated Wishes
This ultimate idea wrapping up the evaluation of The Lighthouse theories goes hand in hand with the opposite concepts as a result of they each contact on want. With out mythology and psychoanalysis at play, the A24 film remains to be an intriguing picture of man’s complicated needs and the way giving into them out of anger or boredom doesn’t finish fortunately. The lighthouse itself could possibly be seen as an emblem for want. Ephraim is attempting to succeed in it the complete film and as soon as he seems into it it doesn’t give him what he needs. The lighthouse itself is an object of want for seafarers to provide them a way of safety. In the long term, a lighthouse can not prevent from the unforgiving sea although. So it is this empty want.
The thought of want can also be explored in a sexual approach in the Lighthouse. As Robert Pattinson put it to HuffPost, the lighthouse was described as “an erect penis” explicitly within the script. All through the movie, Pattinson’s character may be seen as sexually annoyed as photos of him and a mermaid collectively are sometimes depicted and he and Willem Dafoe’s Thomas virtually kiss throughout a drunken night time the place they dance. Pattinson helps this idea properly with these phrases:
Isn’t it actually a love story in a variety of methods, the place they simply don’t know what to do with one another? In so some ways, you’re pondering how a lot of the connection is definitely taking place. How a lot of it’s in [Ephraim’s] head? Willem’s character may simply be a standard boss, however there’s some form of sub/dom relationship or one thing the place I’m exaggerating in my thoughts his dominance over me as a result of I form of need it in an odd form of approach. It all the time reads as a really sensual relationship. It wasn’t nearly a boss and his employee. Additionally, he’s form of mad, as properly. I used to be fairly aware of how I needed the connection to return throughout. In a variety of methods, he form of needs a daddy.
Through the dialog, Eggers described the connection between Thomas and Ephraim as one that’s neither purported to be homosexual or “not” homosexual. Defoe felt the movie portrays “poisonous masculinity” greater than something. In his phrases:
Poisonous masculinity! They’re pushing one another’s buttons out of concern and out of risk of who they’re. And so they’re each responsible. They’ve a way of guilt, of fallacious. There’s no ethical judgment on this story. It’s simply to observe these two guys struggling to discover a technique to survive themselves, actually… It’s a easy story, but it surely’s received existential roots and id issues about masculinity and domination and submission. And for higher and for worse. Then you definitely see it flip-flop and it’s form of cool.
So there’s a ton of the way to take a look at The Lighthouse being introduced right here and actually one doesn’t essentially try extra precisely than the opposite. It simply will depend on the way you select to see it.
The Lighthouse Is ‘Extra About Questions Than Solutions’
For those who’re nonetheless unhappy with the theories being introduced by now, you’ve missed the purpose. The Lighthouse is meant to be difficult. It’s best to end it and wish to analyze each body of it. The satisfaction is within the dissatisfaction and ambiguity of the film. The skill for this film to have the ability to doubtlessly match up with a greek fable, discover psychology or study masculinity is extremely spectacular. As Robert Eggers mentioned himself to HuffPost: “I’m extra about questions than solutions on this film.”
Which idea do you want the most effective with regard to The Lighthouse ending? Vote in our ballot under and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra deep dives about motion pictures. Take a look at CinemaBlend’s interview with Robert Eggers on the ReelBlend podcast right here.
Add Comment