The “like” of Lionel Messi that generated an earthquake in a complicated Barcelona in the Champions League

Lautaro Martínez’s post and Messi’s like

Although he started his way in the Spanish League in a great way (he is the leader together with Real Madrid), Barcelona walk the elimination ledge in the group stage of the Champions League. At the Camp Nou, they barely rescued a tie (3-3) in the final against Inter, and is third in Group C with two games to go. One… against the leader, Bayern Munich.

In the match against Neroazzurro, Lautaro Martinez He was a great figure, scoring a great goal (he lowered it from his chest and finished off) and giving away an assist. After the meeting, the forward of the Argentine National Team shared on his Instagram account the photo of his celebration with the legend “Heart, personality and humility”. So far, nothing abnormal. except that one of those who “liked” the publication was Lionel Messi.

That gesture, surely related to their relationship in the Albiceleste, and on the threshold of the collective challenge of defending the team in the World Cup in Qatar (which begins on November 20) ended up generating an earthquake in Catalonia. It is that although he had to leave (reluctantly, because he wanted to renew) from the club a season and almost a half ago, Messi, 35, is still one of the greatest idols of the Blaugrana club, the top scorer, and an emblem for which the directors began a seduction operation to repatriate him in June 2023, when his relationship with PSG ends.

Immediately, the voices of fans wounded by the like emerged, who took it as an affront to Barcelona and to a relationship of 20 years of success. “I have it clear, Leo must not return, the page must be turned,” wrote the Twitter user @DeiveFCB. “Someone come out to defend this, when we are thinking of making a statue of him,” added @Fernando_284. Others, more daring, even called him a “mercenary”.

However, others analyzed the “like” in a different spirit. They understood that it was only a pat on the shoulder of his teammate, without animosity towards Barcelona. “Messi’s like to Lautaro, regardless of the fact that he has converted him to the club that accompanied him for almost his entire career. La Scaloneta is everything that is good”, signed a fan of the Argentine team.

“Culés crying for a like from Messi to a teammate who had his best night in Europe. Don’t be stupid, worry about specific things about Barsa and not about these silly issues. The best thing is that it is well away from another European disaster ”signed @_DiegoMiranda.

Others took it with history of poor performance (such as Piqué or Busquets) and not with the Flea, of whom the economic vice president just a week ago Eduard Romeo He had declared: “We would be delighted to receive it and there would be no financial problems”.

THE REACTIONS BEFORE THE LIKE OF MESSI

