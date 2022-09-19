The limits of the unlimited alliance between Russia and China

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively (Alexandr Demyanchuk / SPUTNIK / AFP)

The meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) seemed to show the limits that through “questions and concerns” the Chinese leadership would have exposed to Vladimir Putin by the disorderly state of progress of the war in Ukraine, approaching the seventh month since the beginning of the conflict.

The summit in Samarkand offered a distant postcard from the one the Russian leader was able to collect just seven months ago. When just weeks before the invasion, on the occasion of the opening of the Beijing Olympics, Putin was blessed to sign with Xi Jinping a “Boundless Alliance” between the two giants.

An agreement that implies a true historical anomaly between two powers that have traditionally maintained relations of enmity for centuries. And that they have come together in the last three decades from their questioning of the global order centered on the United States, which emerged at the end of the Cold War.

But the erratic development of the war offered a different scenario than the one imagined by their own and others. To the point that excessive closeness to Putin could cost China more than an asset. According to a report from BloombergSince the invasion of Ukraine, China has found itself in the uncomfortable situation of having to balance its ideological alignment with Moscow with an act of aggression that violates one of the fundamental axes of Chinese diplomacy, consisting of strict observance of the principles of respect for territorial integrity and non-interference.

Observers noted that the excessive endorsement bestowed on his Russian counterpart could become a disturbing circumstance as Xi faces a crucial test of his leadership ahead of the 20th CPC Congress. A conclave in which he aims to achieve an unprecedented third term at the head of the People’s Republic.

In turn, the weakness of who is its main ally in the world finds the Politburo hierarchs facing the reinvigoration of the Western alliance. Perhaps as a result of a miscalculation that ended up reviving a NATO that seemed lacking in mission and meaning.

While, Russia’s weakness could be fomenting dangerous situations of instability in complex geographies, as we have seen in the always poisoned Caucasus region. It is at this point that some observations indicate that – once again showing their difficulty in understanding the sense of proportion – the Russian leadership could have oversteered, in an extreme that could have dragged its partners into a dangerous scenario.

A memoir recalled that after the Soviet collapse, Putin could have inspired his actions based on the historical example of Prince Gorchakov, foreign minister of the Russian Empire in the second half of the 19th century, who after the defeat in the Crimean War he maintained in his legendary circular that Russia was not in a bad mood, but was getting back on its feet.

In that sense, Putin’s leadership in his ability to regenerate and revive the national dignity of his people may have been proverbial for a Russia that only thirty years ago experienced a traumatic change in international status. Seeing how – overnight – it lost much of its population, a huge fraction of its territory, and its status as a rival superpower to the United States.

But, as Ricardo Auer correctly recalled in these same columns, Russia is never as strong as it seems or as weak as it seems. Meanwhile, her story can be summed up as a constant search for security and recognition, which to a large extent is an expression of the extension of her insecurity and her feelings of backwardness towards the West, a simultaneous source of admiration and contempt.

The wave of international condemnation in the face of its defiance of international law and order as of February 24 could be the prelude to a new chapter in which the West tries to marginalize it from the system of relations between nations, with the dangerous corollary of encouraging its worst instincts of isolation and resentment.

The influential analyst Gideon Rachman wrote in his column in the Financial Times that a weakened Russia might no longer be a useful partner for China. And that Beijing’s worst nightmare could be the prospect of Putin’s downfall and his replacement by a pro-Western government, an unlikely but not entirely impossible possibility.

Other observers, on the other hand, indicate that a fragile and economically dependent Russia could consolidate China in its attempt to rival the United States in shaping a global order with a tendency towards a new bipolarity, this time led by Washington and Beijing.

A naturally disturbing scenario for the followers of the realist school within the North American establishment. Those who would like to see some kind of understanding with Moscow in order to counteract the effects of the elevation of Beijing, the true rising power of the 21st century. Suddenly nostalgic for the era of Détente, the one promoted fifty years ago by Nixon and Kissinger. Based on the understanding that US interests would be better served by establishing a better relationship with Moscow and Beijing than the one they had with each other.

Other parts of the summit offered a better climate for the Russian leadership. Predictably, Xi reiterated his core stance rejecting the ways of the US-led attempt at Western global dominance when he warned of the possibility of “color revolutions” emerging.

In this plane, according to Evan A Feigenbaum, of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a proper reading cannot forget that China has its own interests and that its actions should not be interpreted as a “proxy” of those of Moscow. In this sense, he recalled the existing asymmetry between China and Russia in terms of economic power and affirmed that Beijing will seek to preserve its agreement with Russia at the strategic level, in order to counterbalance US power, but will try to do so without having to support Moscow. on the tactical level.

Some of these ideas can help to read the declarations and the transcendence of the relevant summit in Samarkand, the one that brought together two of the three leading powers in the world today. A reality against which it is perhaps convenient to interpret the concepts of the Chinese leader in accordance with the long-term objectives set by the leaders of the People’s Republic. Those who see themselves as the recipients of a millennial mandate to “rejuvenate” the Chinese nation after the long century of humiliation that began in the Opium Wars, to put their country back in the forefront of global events.

