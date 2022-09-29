The Linux driver for the Apple M1 GPU already runs video games and a desktop environment without crashing

The efforts of the Linux community to natively run a desktop version of this OS on the new Apple Silicon platform began shortly after the public presentation of the M1 chips, and began to bear fruit around October 2021. All thanks to the work of Hector Martin, a developer who, supported by a thousand patrons of Patreon, shouldered the task of bringing Linux to new Apple hardware through the Asahi Linux distribution.

Now, the Asahi development team has revealed that, after more than a year working on the open source driver for Apple’s GPU, they have managed to get all the Linux applications they have tested to work properly and without crashes:

“GNOME works! Firefox works! You can watch YouTube, play Neverball, run KDE applications, and more! No crashes!! On top of a native Linux Apple M1 GPU driver.”

The developer explains in a Twitter thread that it achieved this by applying a performance-crippling hack to ensure stabilitybut that “shows that this is the only major issue left: once I get it fixed, we’ll have full performance and stability.”

although who spread the news on Twitter is ‘Asahi Lina’, a user who signs as “developer and VRTuber”, not her real name (she is an obvious mascot of the Asahi Linux project): this is Alyssa Rosenzweigdeveloper and contributor to Asahi Linux (and 2020 FSF Best New Free Software Contributor Award), who a week ago had explained on his personal blog how he had managed to get Linux to run real games on Apple Silicon (specifically, the aforementioned Neverball).

The wonders of reverse engineering

The work behind this, and which Alyssa explains in detail in the video above through her avatar ‘Asahi Lina’, is enormous: much of it it is based on reverse engineering, something necessary when the hardware manufacturer does not reveal the technical specifications the same, as has been the case. The comments to the video are revealing: “I have to admit, you do magic for me” or “I can only describe this as necromantic programming”.

Interestingly, in November 2021, Linus Torvalds (creator of Linux), had said that he would like to be able to use Linux running on the Apple M1… but since Apple does not provide any support to facilitate that, I didn’t think it was worth wasting time trying to make it work. Fortunately, Martin, Alyssa and the other Asahi collaborators did not share his point of view.

However, we cannot throw the bells on the fly and imagine that in a few months we will be able to use Linux on new Apple computers with the same comforts as macOS. Alyssa herself asks us to “please moderate our expectations”:

“Even with hardware documentation, an optimized Vulkan driver stack requires many years of full-time work. And, at least for now, no one is working on this driver full-time. Reverse engineering slows down the process considerably. We won’t be playing games AAA in the short term.”



We’ll have to ‘make do’ with things like Neverball…for now.

There is the warning; It is not that it can take away from an ounce of importance what has been achieved so far.