The Lion King And Little Mermaid’s Ann Sullivan Is Dead Following Covid-19 Complications

When you’re a fan of Disney animation then you definately’re nearly actually a fan of the movies of the period of the Disney Renaissance. Movies like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King introduced Walt Disney Animation into a brand new golden age that hadn’t been seen since its earliest days. The animators who deliver these movies to life are largely unsung heroes, and so the title Ann Sullivan probably is not one most individuals know, however her work introduced animated characters to life for many years. Now we’ll solely have these pictures to recollect her, as Sullivan has died on the age of 91, resulting from issues from the coronavirus.