The Lion King And Little Mermaid’s Ann Sullivan Is Dead Following Covid-19 Complications

When you’re a fan of Disney animation then you definately’re nearly actually a fan of the movies of the period of the Disney Renaissance. Movies like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King introduced Walt Disney Animation into a brand new golden age that hadn’t been seen since its earliest days. The animators who deliver these movies to life are largely unsung heroes, and so the title Ann Sullivan probably is not one most individuals know, however her work introduced animated characters to life for many years. Now we’ll solely have these pictures to recollect her, as Sullivan has died on the age of 91, resulting from issues from the coronavirus.
Ann Sullivan first went to work within the animation paint lab of Walt Disney Studios within the 1950s the place she labored on Peter Pan amongst different tasks. She left the trade for a number of years to lift her kids earlier than going again to work at Hanna Barbara throughout the firm’s heyday. Within the 1970s.
Within the late 1980s, Ann Sullivan returned to Disney, the place she labored first on Oliver & Firm, earlier than engaged on lots of the main hits of the “Disney Decade” like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Tarzan. Her ultimate venture for Disney was House on the Vary, which might be the final 2D animated movie from the studio for 5 years.
In response to THR, Sullivan died at her retirement group, the Woodland Hills retirement residence of the Movement Image and Tv Fund. She’s the third resident of the group to die as a result of coronavirus. Clearly, retirement communities are considerably harmful locations within the age of COVID-19. The occupants all fall into the “in danger” class, and social distancing is troublesome if not unattainable.
Primarily based on the truth that Sullivan is listed as dying from “issues” probably implies that along with being 91 years outdated, she was additionally coping with different well being points. Technically, it might have been these different well being issues that took her life, although they had been clearly exacerbated by COVID-19.
Ann Sullivan’s begin with Walt Disney Studios within the 1950s within the ink-and-paint division mirrors that of many ladies within the period. Whereas most animators had been males, the ink-and-paint division was often totally ladies. Their job was to actually paint the person animation cels that made up the shorts and have movies produced by the studio. It was an important ability set within the days of hand drawn animation that has was largely misplaced as animation made the shift to computer systems.
These ladies not often obtained credit score in any of Disney’s movies. As such, Sullivan’s personal filmography might be largely incomplete.
Ann Sullivan is survived by 4 kids, eight grandchildren, and 4 nice grandchildren. She’s additionally survived by a powerful physique of labor that can proceed to deliver pleasure for generations.
