The Lion King sequel to be directed by Moonlight creator Barry Jenkins

Disney has chosen acclaimed Barry Jenkins, the director and co-writer of 2017 Oscar-winning Greatest Image Moonlight, as the person to take management of the sequel to their monster 2019 success, The Lion King.

Jenkins, who additionally received an Oscar for Greatest Tailored Screenplay, has been entrusted with the follow-up to Jon Favreau’s film, which has grossed $1.6 billion (£1.25 billion) worldwide, and impressed Beyoncé’s vastly profitable African odyssey Black is King for Disney+.

The storyline has not been publicised, however Deadline stories that the narrative may have parallels to The Godfather: Half II, within the sense that it’ll additional discover the mythology of the characters, together with Mufasa’s origin story, so will transfer the story ahead whereas additionally trying again.

Jenkins stated in an announcement: “Serving to my sister increase two younger boys in the course of the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the chance to work with Disney on increasing this magnificent story of friendship, love and legacy whereas furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folks throughout the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The Lion King sequel will be Jenkins’ second movie for Disney: he’s planning to direct a biopic concerning the acclaimed dance choreographer Alvin Ailey, whereas most just lately he has produced a TV collection adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad for Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel will proceed with the photo-realistic know-how employed so efficiently by Favreau within the 2019 movie and 2016’s The Jungle Guide and Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the 2019 movie, may also write the brand new script.

It’s unclear when The Lion King 2 will go into manufacturing or when it’s scheduled for launch.

