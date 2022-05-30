The Lionesses could not beat the Netherlands and postponed the consecration in the Pro League

*The highlights of the Las Leonas match against the Netherlands

The Argentine women’s field hockey team lost again to Olympic champion Netherlands in Australian penalties (3-2) after equalizing 1-1 in the regular period, a result that prevented his consecration in the FIH Pro League.

The lionesswho also fell by the same route (4-2) on Saturday in the first match between the two teams, overcame a partial disadvantage of 0-1 thanks to a diversion Maria Jose Granattoafter a short corner dragged by Agustina Gorzelana at 43′. The local team opened the scoring in the HC Union from the city of Nijmegen with a goal from Yibbi Jansen at 27 ‘, also through a short corner.

In the definition with “shootouts”, in search of the bonus point, the Europeans were more effective and registered 3 conversions out of 6 attempts (Think Sanders 2 and Jansen) against 2 of the Argentines (Agustina Albertario and Jimena Cedrés). the dutch archer Josine King He was a figure in that round with a double covered to Victoria Granatto that frustrated the visiting victory.

In the regular period, coach Fernando Ferrara arranged the following starting line-up: Bethlehem Succi; Valentina Costa, Gorzelany, Dew Sanchez Moccia and Eugenia Trinchinetti; Sophia Toccalino, Augustine Alonso and Victoria Sauze; Victoria Granatto, Mary Joseph Granatto and Alberta. Then they entered Valentina Raposo, Jimena Cedres, Julieta Jankunas, Valentina Marcucci, Daiana Pacheco and the archer Clara Barbieri for the penalty shootout.

The lioness lead the FIH Pro League con 38 points in 14 gamesproduct of 12 wins and 2 draws. It only remains for them to play their series with India (22 points in 8 presentations), the June 18 and 19 in Rotterdamwhere it will look for the conquest of the title for the first time since the tournament was created.

Netherlandswinner of the two previous editions, is a shooting guard with 23 points (10 games played) and will appear again next Saturday and Sunday against England in London.

The FIH Pro League is preparatory for world of the discipline that will be played jointly in spain y Netherlands between July 1 and 17.

KEEP READING

From saving the penalty that gave Las Leonas their first world title to fighting the coronavirus: the story of Mariela Antoniska

Love in times of quarantine: the romance between the former Boca and the Lioness more than 10,000 kilometers away

Anxiety, fear, anguish and boredom: how confinement psychologically affects athletes