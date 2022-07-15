The list of best-selling Xbox 360 games in Spain is the most unlikely we’ve seen

Data from the Spanish Association of Video Games place the strange Adidas MiCoach as the best seller of the month.

Yesterday we shared with you the data of the best-selling games in June in Spain, which left Nintendo Switch and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football as the main protagonists of the classification. However, if we take a look at the data from older platforms like Xbox 360, we extract several curious things.

Information from the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) leaves us with the strange Adidas MiCoach as best selling Xbox 360 game in June. Exact numbers of these transactions in stores are not shared, but it is still surreal that a game like this appears at the top.

Adidas MiCoach is the best seller of June in 360Adidas MiCoach is a game published by THQ in 2012 on PS3 and Xbox 360 that offers us to get in shape through different training programs using PS Move or Kinect. It features different stars from various sports like Kaká, Tyson Gay, Jessica Ennis, Ana Ivanovic, Eric Berry and Dwight Howard.

It is strange to say the least because, although the game was integrated with the Adidas website, the possibility of sharing the data with the brand’s social network ended four years ago. There are also other surprises in Xbox 360 sales, such as Adriano’s legendary Pro Evolution Soccer 6 closing the top 10. We’ll leave it to you below in case you’re curious.

Xbox 360 best sellers in June

Adidas MiCoach

Sega Mega Drive Ultimate Collection

Sonic Unleashed

Red Dead Redemption

Crossboard 7

SoulCalibur II HD Online

Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Pro Evolution Soccer 6



More about: Xbox 360, Sales, Adidas MiCoach, Sales Spain and AEVI.