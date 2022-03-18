The list of the 10 clubs with the most income in the world: in what location does Barcelona appear after the departure of Messi

The historic day that Lionel Messi said goodbye to Barcelona. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

the output of Lionel Messi the Barcelona continues to generate shakes in the Catalan club. Although in the future you will be admitted annually €67.5 millionplus the entry of the sponsor of the Camp Nouthe Catalan entity fell to the eighth place of the European clubs with more economic resources by sponsorsvery far from Manchester Citywhich leads the international ranking.

The income that is taken into account for this scale includes the global sponsorship pack for the jersey, training wear and naming rights (naming rights).

The Barcelona will accumulate 67.5 million euros when adding what was entered for naming their stadium Spotify Camp Noubut it is far from Manchester City that handles an annual income between 92 and 97 million. However, the situation posed by the war between Russia and Ukraine makes many clubs have terminated contracts with Russian sponsors or the same Chelseawho lost as sponsors a Three (mobile phone) and Hyundai (automobiles) for their linkage to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovichclub owner, with Vladimir Putin.

the deal blaugrana with the platform streaming includes sponsorship of the men’s and women’s first team jerseys and title rights to the stadium, which will bear a commercial name for the first time. Spotify will replace Rakutenthe largest online store Japan and what did he pay €55 million ($60 million) for the first four seasons of a contract with the club and which was extended after an estimated disbursement of €30 million ($32 million); but the contract with Rakuten expires at the end of the season.

The announcement of Spotify became official a day after the Spanish League revealed that Barcelona will face the next transfer window with a negative salary limit (of 144 million euros, that is, about 157 million dollars). Against the azulgranas, Real Madrid maintains its limit from last September in the €739 million (861 million dollars), according to figures from The League released after the update made after the January market.

The Barçaimmersed in a very delicate economic situation, he had already seen his salary limit fall by 70% last September compared to January 2021 from 382 million euros ($445 million) to 97 million of the European currency. The salary cap is calculated based on the difference between revenues (advertising, player sales, sponsorships, TV rights, etc.) and structural costs (non-sports salaries, operating costs, player purchases, etc.). And clubs that exceed their salary limit can only spend 25% of the amounts they save or transfer benefits on transfers, until they get out of that situation.

The 10 highest earning teams in Europe with the following: Manchester City (England) 92-97 million euros, Manchester United (England) 87), PSG (France) 83, Liverpool (England) 83, Juventus (Italy) 77, Real Madrid (Spain) 70, Chelsea (England) 67-72, Barcelona (Spain) 67.5, Arsenal (England) 60 and Tottenham (England) 58.

