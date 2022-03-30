The list of the Argentine national team for the World Cup: Scaloni’s base, those who fight for their place and those who hardly have a chance

Scaloni already has a stable base of players and will have more than seven months to define the entire list that could be expanded (Photo: @Argentina)

The Argentine national team It put an end to a stage. Although technically there is still an unfinished match against Brazil for which there is still no dispute date, Lionel Scaloni He closed his way to the Qualifiers against Ecuador and headed towards the Qatar World Cup with a question that will be held all year: How will you make the list to go for the dream of the title?

The total proportion between those who were part of the process and those who will finally go to the World Cup will range between 25 and 30 percent. That is, of the 92 surnames that Scaloni summoned in three and a half years of the cycle, between 23 and 28 players will travel to Qatardepending on FIFA’s determination to enlarge or not the list of summoned, a resolution that will be known hours before the draw for the World Cup.

The DT already warned: there will be no room for any surprises and those who once passed through the hands of the current management will represent the country in the 18th World Cup participation in its history. “If there was a covered person, I would have brought him, am I going to wait until the last minute to bring him? There is no cover. In principle it is difficult, because if after quoting 90 someone has to come who has never come… I don’t think so. We already have problems to score 23, I see it difficult for it to be one of those who is not usually there, ”he warned.

236 days before the opening whistle of the most anticipated event, questions about who will travel with the albiceleste they are few, beyond the fact that the passing of the months until the definitive publication of the list will allow sowing conjectures and be attentive to the injuries that from this moment can leave a player without the ticket.

To start the purge among those more than 90 players mentioned, you have to start with surnames that were summoned as part of the future, like what happened recently with the youngsters Luka Romero, Alexander Garnacho or the Boca Juniors attacker Exequiel Zeballos. While his sporting present flourishes, the coach’s gaze is to start laying the foundations for the future. It is clear that the outstanding performance of some of them during the stage prior to the World Cup could make them take the leap with the aim of inspiring the new generation, but today that sounds far away.

Franco Armani has already secured his place as a substitute: is Musso fighting with Rulli for being the third goalkeeper?

As for the space for the archers, and with Emiliano Martinez As the owner of all three suits, the question mark will rest on the other two places: Franco Armani walk with advantage to be the support of the Dibu and the vacant seat seemed to have the name of Juan Musso, but the recent good level of Geronimo Rulli put him on the run. In the meantime, Stephen Andrada and Agustin Rossi they stand by. AND Agustin Marchesin? He was one of the goalkeepers with the most appearances in the cycle, but a whole season as a substitute at Porto kept him off the radar.

On the bottom line, it remains to be seen how many names Scaloni decides to call, but the battle for a while now has two players per seat with Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel bidding on the right side and Nicolás Tagliafico and Marcos Acuna contesting the left. In the center of the defense Nicholas Otamendi and Cristian Holiday Romero they leave memory backed up more frequently by German Pezzella.

The preferred names of the coach throughout his entire process in the central zone as alternatives are those of John Foyth, Lucas Martínez Quarta and Lisandro Martinez. To this we must add that both the Villarreal defender and the Ajax man provide variants in other positions, since they were used as a full-back and a central midfielder, respectively. The evolution of the performance of the season will provide greater precision when it comes to knowing if the three will have space on the payroll or if another name appears that stands out and enters the race, such as those of Nehuen Perez O Facundo Medinatwo young people who have been in the DT’s orbit from day one, but had almost no chances.

Cuti Romero is one of the fixed in the last line (Photo: Getty Images)

Midfield will be a battlefield for berths. Waiting to know how much FIFA will extend the list (it sounds stronger that they are 26 than 28), the fixed names are those of Leandro Paredes, Young Lo Celso, Rodrigo DePaul and Angel Di Maria. It is also one of the favorites Guido Rodriguezwho always appears as an ace up his sleeve to cover different gaps.

With that base fixed, the question marks will be spread across multiple names like Alejandro Papu Gómez, Exequiel Palacios and Alexis Mac Allister, among others. The former Boca, who works for Brighton & Hove Albion, is one of the surnames that the DT always tried to insert into the team, but due to different situations, he was only able to shoot it at a level against Venezuela and Ecuador. “I think he is a player who has taken a leap in quality and now he is fine”Scaloni praised him before the double date of the Qualifiers.

Alexis Mac Allister gained space in the consideration (Photo: Reuters)

The (few) friendlies that for now appear on the horizon of the scaloneta They will be a litmus test for other surnames who dream of earning a ticket to Qatar: Emiliano Buendia, Manuel Lanzini, Lucas Ocampos, Roberto Pereira and Nicholas Dominguez are some of those who have among their objectives sneak into the final call.

The attack will undoubtedly be a puzzle for the coach. The historical line of calls puts inside the multitasking Nicholas Gonzalez beyond the immovable Lautaro Martinez and the captain Lionel Messi.

The temporary portal that will open between now and the summons deadline will leave prowling Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Strapsurnames that became common but still could not reserve their seat formally.

AND Paulo Dybala? The one from Juventus is a regular cited by the DT from the first hour of management but his performance with the albiceleste He did not finish meeting expectations and to top it off he comes from missing the last appointment due to an injury while living with a conflict in his club. “We technically don’t discuss Paulo at all. We need him to be well, that when he comes he is in full condition. He knows it and understands it. For the World Cup missing. He is valued by the coaching staff and teammates. He has a chance to be, but we need him to be okay”, he warned about the Jewel.

In a third rank appears a Lucas Alario who lost too much space –in Argentina and his club– and also Lucas Boyewhich has the merit of his regularity in Elche that pushed him to be perhaps the biggest surprise for the last double date of the Qualifiers, regardless of the large group of young talents that the DT called.

Gio Simeone is at his best in Italy but was far from the consideration of the DT (Fotobaires)

What became clear, at least already in this final stretch, is that Giovanni Simeone is not a tempting option for the coaching staff despite his 15 goals for Hellas Verona that have him as the third top scorer in Serie A. The Cholito was on the pre-list, but was disaffected in the final call. Farther and farther away from Qatar…

While the battle to be Lautaro’s alternative in the center of the area does not have a clear candidate and is currently the biggest sports questioning, the present of Mauro Icardiwho wasted his few chances at PSG and to top it off he added a media scandal months ago that further removed him from his opportunity.

