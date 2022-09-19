The list with the most anticipated video games according to Google searches leaves us with big names

Grand Theft Auto 6 is by far the most sought after of all the titles yet to hit the market.

We often echo the lists of the most anticipated video games in different territories, something that it helps us to make a better reading of how each market works and, above all, it makes us more precise in knowing which games are the most popular among players before they are released.

Now, thanks to a study carried out by Im-a-Puzzle, we know the list of the most anticipated games according to Google searchesthat is, the titles that accumulate the most general searches and terms entered in the most used search engine in the world.

GTA 6 Doubles Hogwarts Legacy QuestsAs you can see, the most popular of all is Grand Theft Auto VI, since the analysis concludes that generates more than 3 million monthly searches on averagewhich is absolutely outrageous if we compare it with the rest of those involved, who do not even come close to these figures.

In fact, GTA 6 doubles second-place finisher Hogwarts Legacy, with only two other games apart from Rockstar and Warner Bros. earning an average of searches over a million in Google. God of War: Ragnarok is one of them, with 1.2 million on average, and in fourth position we find Overwatch 2 with one million. We leave you the top 10 below, taking into account the average global searches per month.

Most searched games on Google

GTA 6: 3.014.790 monthly global searches

Hogwarts Legacy: 1.641.470 monthly global searches

God of War: Ragnarok: 1,298.120 monthly global searches

Overwatch 2: 1.051.850 monthly global searches

Starfield: 690.490 monthly global searches

Modern Warfare 2 (2022): 627.980 monthly global searches

Gotham Knights: 570.620 monthly global searches

Baldur’s Gate 3: 553.690 monthly global searches

Breath of the Wild 2: 546.890 monthly global searches

Diablo 4: 519.040 monthly global searches



It is important to clarify that this classification has been carried out before the massive leaks of GTA VI that came to light this past Sunday. If you had any doubts about the veracity of them, tell you that it has ended up confirming that the videos that have come to light are absolutely real and correspond to an early stage of the development of the next numbered installment of the Rockstar franchise.

