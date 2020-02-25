The Little Shop Of Horrors Remake Is Eyeing Another Avenger

Within the final decade, audiences have gotten to know Chris Evans on display in essentially the most optimistic of lights, as his portrayal of Steve Rogers a.ok.a. Captain America within the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a beacon of goodness and ethical fortitude – at all times keen to go the additional mile for the betterment of the world. Now that is he is executed with all that, nevertheless, it appears he’s taking a little bit of a visit to the darkish aspect. It began final yr together with his flip because the ultra-cynical asshole Hugh Ransom Drysdale in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and can quickly evidently proceed with an element in an upcoming remake of Little Shop Of Horrors.