“The little that is earned is being stolen”: Raúl Alcalá accuses corruption in the Cycling Federation

Raúl Alcalá seeks the presidency of the Mexican Cycling Federation (Photo: Instagram/raul.alcala)

The mexican cycling It is at a defining point in its history. On the eve of the start of the cycle towards the 2024 Paris Olympicsthe Mexican Cycling Federation (FEMECI) convened a process to elect the president that will determine the course of the organism. In this sense, the former professional cyclist Raul Alcala trust that your comprehensive plan of growth will be able to improve the level of discipline in the country, so will seek to become the new president next May 7.

The character who stood out for being the first Mexican participant in the Tour de France considered that the sport is in its worst moment in the last three decades. Although it enjoyed wide popularity during the second half of the 20th century in Mexico, after the medal obtained by Belem Guerrero in Athens 2004, the discipline has remained far from the world spotlight.

Given this, Alcalá Gallegos considers it necessary to carry out a restructuring within FEMECI in order to raise the level of competition in the country. In this sense, he announced that if he is elected he will work closely with the state associations to promote introductory cycling programs and will carry out the scheduling of national and international competitions to encourage the participation of Mexican cyclists.

Alcalá’s plan contemplates promoting the racing calendar at the national level (Photo: Paola Hidalgo/Cuatroscuro.com)

“All the scheduling will be scheduled over the next two years. It has to be done in preparation for the Olympic Games. All this is focused on the Olympic Games, in all branches. In women we have a very great potential and we can have Olympic medals if we can continue with the preparation of our athletes, “he told Infobae Mexico.

Another trait that it will seek to develop is the professionalization of the actors around the discipline. That is, train masseuses, mechanics and judges, as well as coaches at the national level to advance technical knowledge with the support of the International Cycling Union.

“On the road there will be high, medium and low-end cyclists, but the low-end ones must be given the opportunity so that they can gain confidence. You have to work with cyclists between 15 and 20 years oldwhich is a group of high quality, so that at 20 years old they can already debut in professional teams”, he stated.

Alcalá led the youth platoon in his second participation in the Tour de France (Photos: Instagram/@raul.alcala)

Years after his retirement, Raúl Alcalá has dedicated himself to touring various states of the Mexican Republic to promote circuits and encourage the participation of new cyclists in road races. In each of the routes he has established contact with athletes of different ages and with the enough potential to stand outeven in international competitions.

“I was in some races in Oaxaca in a regional macro and I saw a lot of potential. It was a litter of 14 to 20 years old and that is the one that can represent us in the Olympic Games. Making a good schedule, they would have the option of participating outside of Mexico and gain confidence with the same ones that will run in Paris. I have the guarantee of being able to obtain medals and more in women. I feel that in women we can bring medals”.

In September 2021, months after participating in Tokyo 2020, the UCI He decided provisionally suspend FEMECI for having found “serious flaws in the governance of the national federation and violations of the UCI Regulations”, especially the process to elect the new president of the institution. In this way, the international organization requested the support of CONADE to direct the new process.

Edgardo Hernández Chagoya has presided over FEMECI since 2009 (Photo Twitter/@Luciorm)

In this sense, the UCI requested the Edgardo Hernandez Chagoya step down from the position he has held for the past 13 years to not incur a conflict of interest. And it is that the official has been part of various scandals such as the inconsistencies in the selection process of the Mexican delegation that attended Tokyo. In that case, cyclists like Jessica SalazarYarely Salazar and Victoria Velasco reported irregularities that pledged their assistance despite the good performance they have shown.

“He had to see a lot family that was managing the FEMECI, the Hernandez Chagoya family. Both the president and the wife they had a preference for some cyclists. Having that conflict of interest and favorites is counterproductive because they pick with the finger without knowing that they have the ability to attend the Olympics, ”she clarified.

According to the medium Processunder the administration of Hernández Chagoya, the FEMECI was pointed out in various audits to the not being able to prove amounts of federal money you have received.

Alcalá is confident that the women’s branch of cycling can win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Photo: Michael Steele/REUTERS)

In this regard, Alcalá pointed out that the worst evil of cycling They have been “the bad decisions of the president of the federation (…) corruption and people who do not think big. The little that is earned is being stolen, that is what happened with the former president. He went about spending the money for the cyclists and he blew it.”

In the midst of the former president’s scandal, the pressure from the UCI and the urgency to start the process towards Paris 2024, Alcalá Gallegos will compete against Gerardo Langarica, Carlos Rodríguez, Juan González and Raymundo Esparza. However, the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, assured that his campaign has been effective and has the support of a large part of the state associations.

“We need people who know about cycling. I believe that time will prove me right and time belongs to me to be president of FEMECI”, she assured.

KEEP READING:

“I was winning more and more trophies”: Raúl Alcalá, the Mexican cyclist who made history in the Tour de France

From Paola Espinosa to Yareli Salazar: athletes denounce irregularities in the selection process in Tokyo

“They will put me in the boxing history books”: Canelo on a possible victory against Bivol