The live cross between two soccer stars for the outcome of the Real Madrid-Liverpool final: “It’s a lack of respect”

the end of the Champions League who starred in Real Madrid and the Liverpool It was a real clash of styles. After removing the Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea y Manchester Citythe Spanish team added to the Reds to the list of victims thanks to the work of Vinicius Junior who scored the only goal of the match. The discussions about who is the best club in Europe are still on the table and Michael Owen opened the controversy with a statement that angered one of his fellow broadcasters.

Once calm reigned in the Stade de Francethe former Manchester United striker opened the debate. “I still think Liverpool are the best team in Europe, really. With a little more luck, they would be carving his name on the trophy. I don’t think it will change much the way Klopp will approach the game, what happened today only happens on rare occasions.” BT Sport. It should be noted that in the preview of the final, Owen assured that Liverpool would win their seventh Orejona “easily” and “comfortably”.

Outraged by his words, Rio Ferdinand He responded immediately: “How can you say that they are the best team in Europe? They just lost the league and the Champions League final”. Already immersed in a tense debate, Michael returned to the charge. “The season they’ve had, I still think they’re the team to beat. Real Madrid have overcome them today, but you know better than anyone that a unique match is a unique match. I still think they are the most fearsome team in Europe and they don’t have either of the two big trophies to show for it.that will be the biggest pill to swallow”, explained the former English striker.

Ready to come to the defense White House, the defender argued his position. “I don’t think Liverpool is the best team in Europe, I think you have to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best. They’re an incredibly exciting team, the points they’ve got in the league, the consistency they’ve played at, they’ve competed in every game available to them.but you have to get your hands on the big trophies to be called the best team in Europe.”Rio answered.

And he concluded with a challenge to Owen: “I don’t think they are considered that way and it is a lack of respect for Real Madrid to say that. They just beat the top three teams in our league, got rid of them and took that trophy.” After the heated discussion, the host of the program changed the subject and the crossing did not go any further.

