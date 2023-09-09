The Live Movie Of Taylor Swift’s Eraser Tour Could Earn $100 Million Within Its First Weekend:

Everyone is talking regarding the biggest movie fight of the year, yet no one was talking about this summer’s other significant double feature: Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, which crashed Ticketmaster, and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour, which broke records.

Now, we don’t usually put women against one another here at Slate. But we want to celebrate the great things that two of our greatest artists have done.

To do that, it helps to know how big these accomplishments are, especially since the two tours are expected to make the most money of any tours ever.

And maybe you, such as a lot of other people who didn’t get tickets to either one or both, are asking how they compare. We are looking into it.

After Taylor Swift Says That The Concert Film Of Her Eras Tour Will Be Released In US Theatres In October:

Tickets have been going fast since the pop star said a live film of her Eras Tour would be shown in U.S. cinemas in October. Because of the rush of advance sales, venues of all sizes have added more showings to meet demand.

Box office experts aren’t being too cautious with their predictions for the first weekend. Many people think that Swift’s big-screen start will make more than $100 million.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour will now last for a total of a year as well as a half, starting within March 2023 as well as ending in November 2024, thanks to a new extension that was just announced.

Beyoncé doesn’t have time for any of that, though. She is not only a famous singer, but also a mother. If nothing changes, her “Renaissance” trip will take place from May to October.

The Average “Eras” Tour Show Lasts 3 Hours And 23 Minutes:

Even though each show on each tour lasts a different amount of time, Taylor Swift’s entire career-spanning run usually lasts more than three hours and sometimes even up to three hours as well as 30 minutes. Setlist.fm says that on the “Eras” tour, the average time of a show is 3 hours and 23 minutes.

Beyoncé’s moving dance, on the other hand, is more random. Sometimes it lasts more than three hours, and sometimes it lasts closer to two as well as a half. According to Setlist.fm, the average performance lasts 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Shawn Robbins, the head expert at BoxOffice.com, said, “It’s nevertheless very early days for such a unique movie.”

“That said, nine figures looks very likely for the opening weekend if space keeps growing with more theatres and showtimes in particular if promotion picks up in the weeks to come to bring in people who don’t know the Swifties as part of a real theatrical event.”

Taylor Swift Wears About 16 Different Outfits At Each Concert:

Robbins said that if the movie keeps going the way it is, he wouldn’t be surprised if it had the best start of any movie released within the fourth quarter. This is especially true since many places have been teasing that they will have special events for the occasion.

For example, the Warehouse Cinemas chain plans to offer a cotton candy drink with a glitter rim as a cocktail, a nonalcoholic mocktail, as well as popcorn with edible glitter for moviegoers who dress up.

Even though the exact number has fluctuated over time, Taylor Swift wears about 16 different outfits at each show. Most of them are famous looks from each “era” she performs in.

Beyoncé does about half as many quick costume changes as other artists. Instead, she breaks up her show alongside visual breaks that let her wear about nine different outfits.

Swift Has Worn About 44 Different Outfits During Her Tour:

Swift might wear more clothes per night than Beyoncé, yet when it involves changing looks in general, Queen Bey wins.

Swift has worn about 44 different outfits on her tour, though I must say that many sources number a simple swap of goofy coats as a whole fresh outfit, which I think is a bit of a stretch.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, has only worn clothes from today’s top designers, which she changes at almost every stop on her tour. Her tailor, Shiona Turini, wrote on August 28 that Bey’s 100th outfit was a black Loewe dress with a silver waist. It was worn at 42 shows in 12 countries.

The movie will not go through the usual studio setup. Instead, it will be sold straight by AMC Entertainment. The world’s biggest movie theatre group is likely to pay a 5% to 6% licensing fee.

Adult Prices Begins At $19.89 And Children’s Prices Start At $13.13:

Also, the movie tickets are more expensive than most general admission spots. Adult prices start at $19.89 and kids’ prices start at $13.13. Swift was born in 1989, and 13 is her lucky number. Tickets to IMAX and Dolby screens cost more than tickets to regular screens.

Swift’s Aug. 9 show in Los Angeles drew a crowd of 70,000 people. After she sang “Champagne Problems,” they applauded for an amazing eight minutes, which has grown into something of a nightly show-stopping routine.

On the other hand, there isn’t much time to cheer during Bey’s show. But her daughter Blue Ivy, who dances to the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade,” has certainly gotten the biggest and longest cheers.

The “Best Of Both Worlds” Live Film By Miley Cyrus Made $70 Million Around The World:

“The huge response to the news that the movie was coming out and the ticket-buying frenzy that followed took the box office projections to the next phase,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore.

“It could set an innovative precedent for how to boost film theatre revenues alongside special events as well as nontraditional recorded content.” Swift’s concert film looks like it will beat the record for a movie theatre concert film that is currently held by another movie.

In 2008, Miley Cyrus’s live film “Best of Both Worlds” made $31.1 million in its first weekend. According to figures from Comscore, it made a total of $70 million around the world. “It’s a great example of how much Taylor’s fans love her and how smart she is as a businesswoman in a year when she’s already ruled pop culture.”