The Logitech G Pro is one of the best wireless mice, and now you can get it on sale for less than 100 euros

The peripherals that we use while we play have a direct impact on the gaming experience that we obtain during our gaming sessions. What intensifies when we move within the competitive terrain, where we also need the best possible performance if we want to have an advantage over our adversaries.

The mouse, without a doubt, is one of the most important. And we do not always have to make a large outlay to take home super interesting models. This is the case of the Logitech G Pro, which has an official price of more than 130 euros but is now lowered to its historical minimum: 82.99 euros on Amazon, with a discount of 52 euros.





The Logitech G Pro is one of the best wireless mice on the market. This is how their excellent evaluations from the community make it known, as well as the fact of being one of the best sellers on Amazon. It is, as we say, a wireless model. And it has all the gaming functions that we ask of this type of peripheral.

Available in black, it incorporates a sensor with no less than 25,600 DPI; a figure more than enough for all types of players. In addition to 8 buttons fully configurable by the user using Logitech software, and that help a lot depending on which games.

As a good wireless mouse, this G Pro offers very good autonomy. And it incorporates Logitech’s Lightspeed technology, which with a response time of just 1 millisecond offers a performance that has nothing to envy to wired mice. It has a fairly low weight and even incorporates RGB backlighting.