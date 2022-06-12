the Logitech G PRO LoL Edition is reduced to its minimum price and now costs just over 100 euros

The world of gaming peripherals gives a lot, but a lot, of itself: in addition to finding all kinds of models of keyboards, mice, headphones, monitors… with all kinds of features that adapt to different players, there are also special (often limited) editions starring video games, movies and fictional characters. And even by known streamers!

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – Lightspeed, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,600 dpi, RGB, 4-8 Customizable Buttons, Ambidextrous, Official League of Legends Edition – Blue

And now, this mouse based on the popular League of Legends has just dropped in price on Amazon, reaching its all-time low. With an official cost of almost 130 euros, now we can take it reduced to 110.80 euros in said store. A great opportunity if we are fans of LoL or want to make a super special gift At the same time we save a few euros.





The Logitech G Pro is already a great wireless gaming mouse, which offers practically everything we ask of a peripheral with these characteristics: up to eight customizable buttons, an excellent sensor with 25,600 DPI and minimal latency thanks to Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed technology.

But in this case, in addition, the famous Logitech mouse has a very cool design with League of Legends as the protagonist. Design also presents other peripherals from the same manufacturer with which to complement this mouse. which, moreover, it is charged by cable and allows comfortable use with both hands thanks to an ambidextrous design designed for all players.