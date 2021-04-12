Series logo Loki, with several types of letters, it works very well as an announcement of what is to come in the series, as indicated by Tom Hiddleston himself, who as you know plays Thor’s brother.

In an interview with Empire for its June issue of this year, Hiddleston declined to explain what the show was really about, but has pointed to the “changing” logo as a good indicator of the show’s theme.

“I think the changing logo gives us an idea of ​​what the series is going to be: it’s about identity and about integrating disparate fragments of identities that I can take on, and maybe all that we all are,” Hiddleston said. “I think it was very interesting because I have always seen Loki very complex to build. Who is this character who wears masks, changes his appearance and seems to change even his feelings in seconds?

As we told you today, it has been a decade since we met Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, but the actor continues to celebrate being able to play the character even though he has already appeared in six films (and the character’s own series that will arrive on Disney + within not much). We know that the TV show will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And beyond Tom Hiddlestone himself, the cast will include Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant, among others. It will be in the month of June.