The logo of the new ‘Street Fighter 6’, hated by fans, turns out to be a template bought for $80 in a marketplace

Last week, the video game distributor Capcom placed a countdown on its website that marked the completion of a major public announcement, of which nothing was known… although the rumors quickly began. A remake of Resident Evil? A collection of NFTs? Perhaps a new release of the legendary Street Fighter saga?

Finally, yesterday we learned that this last option was correct: Capcom released the ‘teaser trailer’ for Street Fighter 6, precisely 6 years after the release of the fifth installment. The brevity of what has been shown so far only allows us to speculate about the game itself…

…so the attention of the fans has been focused on an apparently secondary element, but which is creating a growing controversy as the hours go by: the logo. And it is that that ‘SF6’ with which the game’s teaser closes, so different from the typical logos of the rest of the Street Fighter saga, has been accused in networks of “losing identity”.





Someone from Capcom has earned a Senpūkyaku in the face

Many users commented in the first hours that their problem with the logo was that it seemed excessively ‘generic’, almost as if it had been taken from an image bank. So imagine the shock and outrage when it was discovered that, well, that was exactly what had happened.

As revealed user @Aurich, “Ars Technica creative director, graphic designer, and Street Fighter addict,” according to his Twitter bio, the new Street Fighter 6 logo is a template purchased for $80 from Adobe Stockthe image marketplace maintained by the developers of Illustrator and Photoshop.

“I don’t even know what to say. I knew it was generic, but I didn’t realize it was that serious – they looked up ‘SF’ on a stock logo site, rounded a couple of corners and added the 6. I can’t “. “Ready to create your own fighting game called Street Guardians, Street Puncherz, Street Crash, Street Heist, Street Smashers, or Street Assault? Good news, I have your logo ready! Only $80.”





Indeed, although there are those who disagree, everything indicates that Capcom has made some slight change from the original (turning a couple of horizontal elements into diagonals), and apart from that, what we find is a marketplace logo (with an aesthetic that is highly reminiscent of the unofficial NFTs logo), which could just as well be linked to Street fighter than to a French science fiction convention oh a Chinese electronics store.

To this is added that, indeed, any other video game could buy a logo from the same designer and legitimately use it on their product, which does not help at all that Street Fighter can be recognizable and differentiate itself from its rivals. In fact, it can even contribute to fans ending up buying the wrong product.

Good look, but is it spooky enough? pic.twitter.com/px9K5y56t0 — Sherwood James (@GraveHorizon) February 22, 2022

Although, in statements to IGN, the designer identified as ‘xcoolee’ —author of the already famous Adobe Stock image—, has revealed to be looking to sell exclusive rights to the image to Capcomthus preventing its acquisition by other companies.

In any case, Capcom has just started promoting the new installment, and everything indicates that this aspect of the game will end up changing in the final version to be launched on the market throughout this year.