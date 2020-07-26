The London professor said – the first wave ending in Delhi, the second wave will also come, but …

new Delhi: A strong wave of Corona Virus affected Delhi. Later, there is some decline in the graph of new cases, it seems that the first wave is coming to an end. Scientific Director of the Wellcome Trust Center for Neuroimaging Institute of Neurology, University College London, Prof. Carl j Friston has said, the second wave in Delhi will not be as dangerous as the first wave. It will be quarter out of 10 in size. Also Read – Lockdown Extension News: First death from Corona in Sikkim, government extended lockdown till this date

Speaking at the Kovid-19 modeling webinar series organized by the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, Friston cited his mathematical model. He said, “We don’t have to worry too much about the second wave. Simulations show that the second wave of corona virus will not be as large as the first wave. ” He said that the main concern in his opinion is that the second wave may come in the northern hemisphere in winter and it may come with seasonal influenza. Also Read – Corona victims help with money from begging, elderly set example of humanity

Regarding the mathematical model of when the epidemic will end or slow down in a particular country, Friston said that in some countries the timing of the first wave was fixed but for the second wave it could be 6 months. Such as UK, Spain and Italy. He added, “But it is longer for Brazil, America and India, which means that it may end here in several months or after a year.” Also Read – Covid-19 in Noida Update: News of relief amid Corona crisis, 79.8 percent patients in Gautam Buddha Nagar become healthy