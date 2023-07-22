The Lonely and Great God Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The South Korean drama development, advertising, and distribution organisation Studio Dragon, better known as Goblin, is responsible for the well-known romance television drama series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

The series’ executive producers are Kim Beom-rae and Yoon Ha-rim, while its producers are Kim Ji-Yeon and Joo Kyung-ha.

The first episode of this romance television drama series on tvN aired on December 2, 2016, and it ended on January 21 of 2017.

The last episode of Guardian, which was composed by Kim Eun-sook, garnered an audience portion of around 18.68%, making it the fifth-highest-rated drama in Korean history.

It was well appreciated and won multiple prizes, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for Kim Eun-sook and Best Actor at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards for Gong Yoo. Korean dramas are the first to spring to mind when discussing romance genre television.

Guardian: The Lonely as Great God, popularly known as Goblin, is the most well-known K-drama series in the whole globe and one of the most popular dramas. Joo Kyung-ha and Kim Ji-Yeon of Studio Dragon designed the programme.

The Korean television programme, sometimes referred to as Goblin, was created by Kim Eun Sook, and it was helmed by Yoon Jong Ho, Kwon Hyuk Chan, with Lee Eung Bok. The television show ran from 2016 to 2017.

It received a tremendous amount of support, making it the third-highest-rated drama in Korean history.

The success of the 16-episode first season raises hopes that season 2 is going to be renewed.

We are thrilled to be seeing the expansion of K-drama upon a worldwide scale today. However, the Korean entertainment business has always generated high-quality material.

There were some exceptional K-shows from 2014 to 2017. Guardian: The Lonely & Great God, often known as “Goblin,” had its television network debut in 2016. This captivating programme quickly rose to the top of all Korean dramas ever made.

The fifth-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history, this series starring Gong Yoo, achieved a major milestone.

The Lonely and Great God Season 2 Release Date

The first episode of this romance television drama series on tvN aired on December 2, 2016, and it ended on January 21 of 2017. However, as the creators have not yet renewed the series, there is no release date for Season 2.

The Lonely and Great God Season 2 Cast

The main cast of The Lonely and Great God includes Gong Yoo as Goblin or Kim Shin, Han Seo-jin as young Ji Eun-Tak, Kim Min-Jae as young Wang Yeo, Kim So-Hyun as young Kim Sun, Jung Ji-hoon as young Yoo Deok-Hwa, Kim Go-Eun as Ji Eun-Tak, Kim Hyun-bin as teenage Deok-Hwa, York Sung-Jae as Yoo Deok-hwa, Yoo In-na as Sunny or Kim Sun, and Lee Dong-wook as Grim Reaper or Wang Yeo.

The series’ recurring cast members are Lee El as Samshin, Kim Sung-kyum as Chairman Yoo Shin-woo, Yeom Hye-ran as Ji Yeon-sook, Choi Ri as Park Kyung-mi, Kim Byung-Chul as Park Joong-Heon, Jo Woo-jin as Kim Do-young, Jung Young-gi as Park Kyung-shik, and Hwang Seok-Jeong as triplet sisters.

Kim Min-young as Park Soo-jin, Park Jin Woo as Loan Shark, Kim Nam-hee as an overworked doctor in the ER, Kim Hyun-Mok as a bus passenger, Jung Hae-in as Choi Tae-hee, Park Hee-von as Ji Yeon-hee, Kim So-Hyun as Kim Shin’s sister, and many more are among the other cast members of the series.

The Lonely and Great God Season 2 Trailer

The Lonely and Great God Season 2 Plot

We don’t know the upcoming season’s storyline since the creators haven’t yet decided to extend the show for a second season. But we’re hoping that the next season will pick up where the last one left off.

The first season’s storyline is as follows: Kim Shin, a commander in the Goryeo Dynasty, is subsequently accused of being a traitor and executed by the young king.

He is then cursed by the Almighty to live forever and endure the agony of seeing his loved ones perish because of the soldier he murdered to defend his nation.

He transforms into a living goblin, uses his abilities to serve others, and develops into a good person. The Goblin’s wife would draw the sword and may destroy his immortality.

Kim Shin, an officer whose job it is to guard souls, is first introduced in the first episode of the series. His landlord, the ominous Reaper, directs souls after the host bodies pass away.

Kim sets out for a quest to locate a human wife who has the ability to terminate his life since he reportedly gets bored of being forever.

In contrast, Ji-Eun-Tak, Kim’s destined partner, is a high school girl who, despite her difficulties, is very upbeat. Ji Eun and Kim soon meet, and they fall in love.

Sunny also draws the attention of the Grim Reaper, and as a result, these four lovers’ lives become complicated and filled with unforeseen events.

The first scene of “Goblin” introduces us to Kim Shin, a goblin entrusted with guarding souls. He is the grim reaper’s landlord and lives there. Shin, meanwhile, is sick of being immortal.

Ji Eun-Tak, on the other hand, is a high school student who perseveres in her optimism despite the hardships and heartbreaks she encounters every day. She soon encounters the goblin, and they have a romantic relationship.

Once again, the attractive Sunny begins to get drawn by the grim reaper. As these four individuals come together, their lives take different twists as they run into several difficulties and unforeseen circumstances.

The Shoe narrates the story of Kim Shin, an everlasting ghost who was killed by a young king who was jealous of his extraordinary magical talent and imprisoned.

He was convicted as a traitor even though he wasn’t one. Even after thousands of years, Kim Shim still helps preserve souls.