The long-awaited Digimon Survive premieres new gameplay, with more of its digivolutions and artistic section

Bandai Namco’s RPG has set its release date for July 29.

That Digimon is a saga that continues to have a lot of pull today is something that they know in Bandai Namco, and that is why Digimon Survive is one of the publisher’s main titles for the coming months. Despite being close to its launch, we have seen very little progress on it, but we are learning more about it.

On these lines you can see a new gameplay of Digimon Survive that has been presented during Rullicon 2022. On this occasion, and halfway through the video, the developer Hyde shows us a brief combat where what stands out the most is the digivolution of agumon into greymon at the end of it, although it is something that had already been anticipated previously.

Its visual novel touch stands outThis moment, and also what we see before the battle starts with a strong focus on the turn-based strategyhelps us to better appreciate the characteristic artistic section of the game, which combines the touches of visual novel with 3D scenarios and a point and click system through a grid map.

Digimon Survive has set its release date on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch for the next july 29, arriving in the West just a day after it opens in Japan. Good news after years full of different delays that made fans doubt about the general state of development.

