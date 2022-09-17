The long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong will bring its metroidvania action to PS4 and PS5

PlayStation confirms the future launch of the indie on its consoles, although we still don’t have a specific date.

Hollow Knight fans are being very patient with Silksong, and for good reason. Team Cherry, developers of the installment, was one of the many indie studios that were hit hard by the pandemic. However, the game continues to progress slowly and, according to a little tidbit from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcaseit is possible that its launch will take place before June 2023.

A release date has not yet been finalizedBeyond this, Hornet (protagonist of the adventure) is ready to make the leap to all kinds of platforms, and that is why the launch of Silksong is now confirmed for PS4 and PS5. It has been PlayStation who has shared the news via social networks, although, obviously, this is not accompanied by a release date for the game.

Thus, we can now confirm that Silksong will bring its metroidvania action to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series y Nintendo Switch, something that is complemented by its arrival at Xbox Game Pass at launch. Therefore, fans of the first experience of Team Cherry have a good range of options to enter the new Hornet adventure through various platforms.

After this, we will continue waiting for Team Cherry to finish specifying a definitive release date for its long-awaited Silksong. Meanwhile, we can continue to form theories around the history and future challenges of the delivery, although from 3DJuegos we want to accompany these speculations with 5 details of Silksong in which perhaps you did not notice and that point to a very different game from Hollow Knight.

Más sobre: Silksong, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hollow Knight, PS4, PS5, Team Cherry y PlayStation.