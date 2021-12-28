The long-awaited MMORPG Ashes of Creation shows its new graphics with Unreal Engine 5 in a video

Intrepid Studios has moved the development of its game to this new version of the Epic graphics engine.

If you don’t know Ashes of Creation and you are a fan of MMORPGs, you will be glad to hear about its existence. The project of Intrepid Studios It was a hit on Kickstarter in its day, with several million raised on the platform. In addition, thanks to its trial versions, it has shown a lot of gameplay in different videos so that we can get an idea of ​​the focus of the title, which still does not have a release date fixed in the calendar for its final version.

This same week we have learned new news about the development, which has migrated to Unreal Engine 5. The responsible team is already working with the latest version of Epic’s graphics engine, and in the video that you can see on these lines they show us a brief look at their environments, improved with a technology that provides them with greater and better tools.

The engine offers more tools and possibilitiesThis has been featured during the December development update, as the studio is in constant communication with players. In it, it also talks about the possibility of gathering 1300 characters on screen simultaneously, with randomly generated armor, environmental elements, particle effects and animations. In addition, some artworks have been shared and a question and answer session has been held.

The decisions we make matter

“Experience an MMORPG where everything is permanently affected for your actions. Explore, trade, build and shape the world “, reads the official description of the game on its website, where we can see more in detail the scenarios and various captures and videos of the game in motion.” Not only your fellow players will be your adversaries, but the creatures of the earth and the environment itself will pose a constant and fresh challenge. “

One of the most outstanding MMORPGs of this 2021 has been New World, the new title of Amazon Games in his first steps in the world of video games. The game had a very powerful premiere in its first weeks, but the number of players has been progressively decreasing, as a result of the criticisms of the players, who have even stopped being positive on Steam.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Ashes of Creation, Intrepid Studios, MMORPG, MMO, RPG, PC y New World.