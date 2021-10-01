The long-lasting Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain returns to PC 25 years after its authentic unlock

After a vote in GOG, the primary sport of the saga will go back to computer systems via this platform.

Possibly there’s a participant within the room who has been interested in the darkish fable worlds because of the Legacy of Kain saga, whose installments starred in a part of the PC, PS1, PS2 and Xbox catalog. Now, with the reminiscence of this iconic sport, many avid gamers have made use of the GOG mechanic with which they may be able to vote for titles that they may return to computer systems via this platform. And, with greater than 13,500 votes, it’s showed that Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, the primary sport within the franchise, returns to PC.

And, if you have an interest on this information, know that the sport is already within the platform’s catalog, so you’ll obtain it presently for most effective 6,99€. So GOG invitations us to take a stroll via our recollections via a gloomy identify that takes avid gamers to a mythical journey throughout the unique gothic global of Legacy of Kain, the place homicide, magic and revenge abound.

After all, this go back does now not happen with out enhancements that may lighten the enjoy of a participant familiar with new era titles. On this sense, this restoration of Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain will function “cinema-quality voiceovers, dynamic lights results and greater than 25 mins of shocking full-motion video pictures,” consistent with GOG. So we can now not want anything to re-live an journey that has marked the formative years of many customers.

Sadly, that is possibly the final time that we all know one thing new a couple of Legacy of Kain sport, even if this time we communicate concerning the go back of its first installment. And even if rumors have at all times unfold concerning the go back of the franchise, it’s been years since not anything is understood about mentioned saga following the discharge of Nosgoth, a loose sport that places the participant again within the Legacy of Kain universe. No less than now we will be able to return to the primary sport because of GOG.

Extra about: Legacy of Kain and GOG.