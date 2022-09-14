The long night of humanistic education

Argentine philosopher Carlos Hoevel

To a full room, before an audience of academic colleagues, professors, teachers, students and relatives, the Argentine philosopher Carlos Hoevelin his inaugural speech as a new member of the National Academy of Education, said: “(…) and year after year -according to Peter Sloterdijk- [el sistema educativo] it liberates cohorts of increasingly disoriented students, in whom their adaptation to an errant and maladaptive school system is observed more and more clearly without the teachers and students having the slightest fault. Both come together in an ecumenism of disorientation, to which the historical equivalent can hardly be found (…)”.

According to Dr. Hoevel, the consequences of this dissolution of the humanistic educational ideal can be seen in various aspects of current education: first, in the deconstruction of tradition that prevents students from being offered a unitary and structured vision of reality, which is translates into a fragmentation and dispersion of the curricular content, which consists of an accumulation of content, methods and data, without a selection criterion that allows discerning between fundamental and secondary notions. On the other hand, adds Hoevel, the disappearance of the humanist education can be evidenced in the disappearance of the classics, which were replaced by a model that privileges genres and identities, over the great authors and texts, analyzed in a fragmented and pseudo- scientific. This diagnosis leads to a third point of reflection: the crisis of the image and the word, brought together in the same narrative dimension, today summarized in the products that audiovisual culture offers and that collaborates, in part, with the deterioration of cultural practices. traditional narratives, especially in the most vulnerable strata of the population. For the academic, it is in the school where the panorama is completed with an almost total abandonment of the entire set of central practices around the written and oral word, currently replaced by multiple choice, the quick test, the montage of images or the online activities in which the word rarely appears in the form of narrative or structured argumentation, written or oral, of each student or student in front of an audience.

In line with his presentation, which was able to maintain the interest of all those present, the new member of the National Academy of Education and regular professor at the UCA, revealed what -in his opinion- would be the main problem affecting to humanist education: “the current deterioration of the personal bond between the teacher and the student, the result of the fatigue and disappointment that surrounds the figure of the teacher, who has become a mere “facilitator” or “technical” transmitter of information and “drowned ” -as Borghesi explains- due to a useless bureaucratization. A teacher deprived of autonomy, continually remodeled by the pedagogues who preside over ‘reformism’, a mere executor of guidelines and methods established from ‘above’.

To do?

Does this scenario represent the final crisis of the Western educational ideal? For Dr. Hoevel, it’s not over until it’s over, especially if there is a commitment to take the problem seriously and undertake some actions and initiatives to recover the lost educational tradition.

The fascination of teaching. Towards the end of his presentation at the Academy, and as a way to illuminate the darkest night of the educational system, Hoevel listed a series of tasks that could be carried out to recover lost humanistic education. The first? Returning to the original experience of the educational ideal that has its beginnings in the teacher’s fascination with the subject he teaches, with his students, and with reality in general.

You can’t change someone’s heart without telling a story. For this reason, the second task should consist -according to the teacher- in giving the students solid food, that is, returning to the great classics of our tradition, to which should be added the classics that have emerged from other cultures and the elaborated by the great creators of our time.

Only the heart speaks to the heart. Cardinal Newman’s quote, which Hoevel used with a master’s hand to guide the audience towards a path of hope, stopped at the third action that, for Carlos, was essential: “restoring the teacher or professor to his place as a bridge and mediator between the tradition and the soul of the student Along with the selective and personalized application of the methods of modern pedagogy -which from Rousseau and Pestalozzi, Montessori, Piaget, Vygotsky and Dewey revalued the place of the student’s subjectivity- the teacher needs to learn the art of reading and interpreting the primary experiences that the student brings from the context of their family and social life and the great symbols of the current media and digital culture that underlie their unconscious”.

What is not named, does not exist. With George Steiner’s inspiring phrase, Carlos Hoevel, he advanced towards the fourth fundamental task of his journey: the reconstruction of the culture of the word. “What better than reinserting the different levels of education within the great images and narratives of the classics and the practices associated with them, to achieve this”, he assures. “Teach again to see, understand, speak, read and write – he firmly assures in his speech -In primary school, from an education in attention and sensory and intuitive experience of objects, plants, animals , the faces, the letters, the numbers, the geometric figures in the framework of listening, reading and reciting the great narratives and the writing of small essays and poems. In high school, the understanding of equations and theorems, of the basic laws of matter and of life, of the great works of art and historical accounts, epic works, novels and biographies, accompanied by the writing of essays and short stories, of the analysis of the images of the current culture, of the dialogue, the oratory and the drama. And at the University, from the understanding and critical analysis of great philosophical and scientific works, from the Socratic dialogue, the writing of essays and oral and written argumentation.

It is educated when the ability to think on their own is fostered, integrated into an educational community. The maximum of José Manuel Estrada, was the path that the number academic chose to publicize the last requirement: the reform of the current organization and governance of education. For Hoevel, “Both in our country and in many other areas of the West, the pyramidal bureaucratic structure of the educational system, based on the old cooperation between the State and the school, is still standing, colonized by multiple groups that, making use of public positions and funds, impose their own ideological agendas from above that generally have in common the demolition of the humanist educational tradition. Given that today it is very difficult to reach a complete consensus around the educational tradition that the State should adopt by law, I propose a change to a mixed model of government of education which, maintaining secularism, free and compulsory, the minimum curricular contents and the basic ideology of the National Constitution, allows introducing the freedom of choice of the educational tradition itself, within a pluralism of cultural traditions of different communities, in each school and university, not only private but also state-run.”

Become who you are. Already at the closing of the ceremony and minutes before the standing applause of all those present, the speaker was inspired by the famous phrase of Pindar, which – for Dr. Carlos Hoevel – represents the core of the educational ideal of Western humanism: ” Hopefully we will recover the freedom to choose it in our country and thus be able to transmit again, to future generations, the fire of what was once the great Argentine educational dream. Youth -Bernardo Houssay used to say- must have high ideals and think of achieving great things, because if life always lowers you, and only part of what you long for is achieved, by dreaming very high you will achieve much more. The conquests of the present are youthful dreams that were once considered impossible.

