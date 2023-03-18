The Longest Night Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The Spanish crime action thriller series “The Longest Night,” also called “La noche más larga,” was made by Xosé Morais and Victor Sierra. First, a serial killer named Simón Lago, who went by the name “Alligator,” was caught. Instead of being taken to a maximum security jail, he is put in the Baruca Hill Psychiatric Correctional Facility, which is a mix of a prison and a hospital. Hugo Roca, who runs the prison or is in charge of it, finds out quickly that his oldest daughter Laura has been taken. The people who took Simón are threatening to kill Laura if Hugo gives Simón back. As a group of armed people shows up, Hugo realizes that these are the people he is supposed to shield the serial killer from.

When the first season of “The Longest Night” came out, it got mostly good reviews. People said great things about the pace, performances, and fast-paced action. We know the answer to your query about whether or not there will be a second season of “The Longest Night.”

Will there be a Season 2 of The Longest Night?

As of right now, neither the people who run the show nor the people who are in it have made any announcements regarding a new season. It makes sense, since the show just started, and it will probably be a while before it gets another season.

Also, Netflix will decide if the show will continue based on how well the first season does and how many people watch it. Fans shouldn’t lose hope, though, because a season 2 is probably going to happen.

What is The Longest Night about?

The story is pretty simple, but the conflict has more than one level. Simon, a serial killer, is at the center of this. He is picked up in the middle of the night and taken to a psychiatric prison called Baruca. On the day before Christmas, Warden Hugo is called in to process him. Hugo and the others don’t know that armed mercenaries recruited by a strange contractor with his own strategies for the night are coming to take Simon alive.

Hugo’s situation is already dangerous, but when he finds out that his other daughter, Laura, is being held for ransom, it gets even worse. If they don’t hear from Simon at 1 am, they’re going to kill her. Hugo has to choose between the lives of his family and the lives of the people inside the prison.

The Longest Night season 2 cast: Who is in it?

It seems likely that the majority of the following cast members from the first season will be back for the second:

• Alberto Ammann (Hugo Roca)

• Luis Callejo (Simón Lago)

• José Luis García Pérez (Lennon)

• Bárbara Goenaga (Elisa Montero)

• Maria Caballero (Laura)

• Xabier Deive (Bastos)

• Daniel Albaladejo (Cherokee)

• Roberto Álamo (Ruso)

• Laia Manzanares (Sara)

• Cecilia Freire (Manuela)

• Adolfo Fernández (Dr Espada)

Sabela Arán is probably not going to come back, since Macarena Montes is probably dead. But we can’t say for sure that she isn’t there because flashbacks could still play a role.

What will happen in Season 2 of The Longest Night?

The end of season one was tense because Hugo called Rosa and Andres to try to save Baraka. Laura barely dodged the bullet, but it gave her heart problems and led Lennon to confront Hugo on the roof. Hugo and Lennon didn’t need long to figure out that Simon was getting information from someone else that helped him trick them.

The mystical person who has been going to make everything go wrong was also shown in the last season. If the show is picked up for a second season, it will look into the mystery man more and see if Laura can get through a hard time. Even though Rosa and Andre have a story about her heart problem, the show could go in a different direction.

The Longest Night Season 1 Review

As was already said, there are a lot of characters in the series. Maybe a few too many for a show with only six episodes. But it has to be said that even though this screenplay moves quickly, some of the characters have real arcs and moments. And the moral dilemmas it puts most, if not all, of the show’s main characters in give the show’s fast-paced action caper a different dimension. Here, there aren’t many people who make it through the discovery of moral ambiguity. No one is perfect, and no one can’t make mistakes.

All of the people who play roles in it do a great job. Alberto Ammann and Jose Luis Garcia Perez have been great opponents to each other. But Luis Callejo’s performance as the terrifying serial killer Simon Lago deserves special praise. Callejo’s acting reminds me of Kevin Spacey’s acting in David Fincher’s “Se7en.” He seems calm and unpredictable, but the only thing you can be sure of is that he’s going to kill. Callejo makes Simon Lago both a horrible person and a scary one.

During the long night in prison that gives the movie its name, the direction, cinematography, and editing help keep the feeling of being physically and emotionally trapped. The flashbacks are well-shot, and the background story that shows Simon’s personality is very subtle and well-made. One of the best parts of the show is the montage of Simon’s daily life, which shows how almost unnoticeable triggers sent him on a killing spree.

The Longest Night Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “The Longest Night” came out on Netflix on July 8, 2022. Each of the six episodes lasts between 42 and 49 minutes. This is all we understand about season 2 at the moment. If the show does well, there is a possibility that it will be picked up for a second season in the coming months. If that happens, the second season of “The Longest Night” is likely to come out in the fourth quarter of 2023.

What Do Viewers Think Of The Longest Night?

We’ve said more than once that person who watched the show liked it and are already hoping for another season. And they thought about a lot of different ideas. People think the show is interesting from the beginning to the end. Every turn brings a new twist to the story. A lot of people liked the pace, the acting, and the fast-paced action.

Several people who saw it agreed that the way mental health patients were portrayed as prisoners and how their personalities were shown in institutions was very good. Each episode of this action-packed physiological drama got more and more intense.

The Longest Night season 2 trailer

The Longest Night won’t have any new episodes until at least 2023, and that’s only if Netflix gives the show a second season. But if they do, keep coming back to this page for that first trailer and all the news you could want about season two of The Longest Night.

Where can I watch The Longest Night?

The first season of The Longest Night can be watched on Netflix.