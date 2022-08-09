The looter shooter Project Magnum receives an official name along with a new trailer and dates for its beta

The Nexon Games title, which will now be known as The First Descendant, is preparing a test for the month of October.

fans of the genre looter shooter they were fascinated by the proposal of what, until now, we knew as Project Magnum: brutal battles against gigantic bosses, characters with unique abilities and lots and lots of action. Although a few months have passed since its first announcement, the title distributed by Nexon Games reappears once again with a new trailer y notable novelties.

The First Descendant beta will take place from October 20 to 26On the one hand, it is important to note that the game has received an official name, so it will now be called The First Descendant. In addition, its authors finish the trailer that you can see at the beginning of this news with a perfect opportunity for any fan of the genre: the possibility of accessing a beta to which we can sign up through Steam.

Although the beta will take place from October 20 to 26, from Nexon Games encourage us to sign up for the test right now. In addition, they point out that this new advance is nothing more than a fragment of his next official trailerso we will be attentive to the publication of a more complete presentation of its next installment.

What we know about The First Descendant

Despite the fact that The First Descendant hasn’t made many appearances in the specialized press, it has already provided enough data to thrill any looter shooter fan. Your proposal seeks combine action mechanics and third-person combat with RPG elements, which will give us various battles in which we must master skills, actions and weapons in a PvE system that will face us with huge bosses.

As for the technical aspect, it should be noted that the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, so we can expect a spectacular staging. Beyond this, the game also offers a cooperative way for up to 4 players and, although it was initially announced for PC, PS4 and PS5, this new trailer shows that the new Nexon Games will also make the leap to Xbox One y Xbox Series.

As a final contribution, it is important to note that the distributor joins the hundreds of companies that will participate in Gamescom 2022. In this way, the company has decided to take advantage of this fair to introduce the extended trailer of The First Descendant, so we will have to be attentive to his steps in the event.