The looter shooter The First Descendant presents a full trailer of his battles against great monsters

The title, previously known by its code name Project Magnum, has already shared the dates of its first beta.

A couple of weeks ago, the team at NAT Games surprised us with more information about his mysterious Project Magnum. Through a trailer fragment, the development team ended up confirming the name of their game, which is now known as The First Descendant, and shared new details of this experience looter shooter against big monsters.

At the time, the study promised to present a full trailer before the start of Gamescom 2022, something that we can check right now with the video that you have at the beginning of this news. Here we meet again a team of professionals who, through different weapons and skills, face colossal creatures.

The First Descendant is presented as a science fiction experience that combines mechanics of action and combat in third person with RPG elements. The title has a cooperative way for up to 4 players that will allow us to join forces to defeat an enemy, which will lead us to master skills, actions and weapons. We don’t have a definitive release date yet, but those who are interested in the experience can sign up for the beta to be held from October 20 to 26.

Beyond this, from NAT Games they have already confirmed that The First Descendant will be available in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series. Nexon, its distributor, is one of the many companies that will participate in Gamescom 2022, so it is very likely that we will receive more news about the game in the coming days. But, if you want to be aware of everything that happens at the video game festival, keep in mind that at 3DJuegos we have prepared a compilation with all the conferences and the main confirmed video games.

