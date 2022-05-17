The Lord of the Rings deserves a great new generation game and these are the keys to achieving it

JRR Tolkien’s universe has received many video game adaptations, but I’m still waiting for the ultimate adventure.

A few days ago my colleague Alejandro Pascual explained to us the reasons why we have had so few great video games of The Lord of the Rings and the simple approach was shocking to me, because I do not remember the saga of J.R.R. Tolkien as a franchise that has failed in video games, but the truth is that not as many memorable titles come to mind as it should, at least if we take into account the tremendous impact that Peter Jackson’s film saga had in modern medieval fantasy.

We told you about our favorite Lord of the Rings games a while ago, and yes, we have enough that I don’t feel like the franchise has been completely wasted, but I can’t shake that feeling that I haven’t found the final Lord of the Rings game yet.the one that can be placed on an altar next to other unforgettable medieval fantasy games that, on the contrary, have not had such a powerful franchise behind them or such a rich universe.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

But what kind of game am I waiting for? I actually have a pretty clear picture of what would make me happy and oh my gosh! I am convinced that it would excite many fans of the franchise. I think the first step is to define the style and don’t expect any surprises here, it’s obvious that the RPG suits him like a glove to the franchise (if he didn’t say it, he would burst).

The strategy has proven to be very solvent in the saga, we even have examples of brilliant hack and slash like The Two Towers and The Return of the King, but a great and ambitious adventure with action, choices, good storytelling, character developmentI feel like it’s what I need for that great Lord of the Rings video game.

A great open world RPG with Middle Earth as the protagonistAt this point I have to make the parallel, because the sorcerer has been the elephant in the room since I started writing and I have something to say here. Yes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has become an example of how to treat the fantasy genre in RPGs, and in many ways I would love a Lord of the Rings game with the approach that CD Projekt presented us with for the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, but in reality, what I expect from a great game in the JRR Tolkien franchise is that the events of Middle-earth are the unifying thread of the story, coinciding with what my colleague Alejandro proposed: with Middle-earth as protagonist. This is achieved with a world as vast as it is imposing, with impossible battles and tireless enemies. That’s why I can’t think of a better time to set it than the War of the Last Alliance.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

I admit that finding the ideal time of JRR Tolkien’s universe has been the most complicated part, and although the Third Age is a priori the most attractive and popular, the events narrated about the end of the Second Age Not only are they epic, they involve virtually every race and people of Middle-earth and span over a decade.

a time long enough intense and at the same time, extensive in time and in territory: perfect to raise a great open world game that makes us go through Middle Earth in the skin of different characters. Because this is a must for me. I’m not going to settle for playing a single character, even if I can choose the race, if I can form a team and alternate between the different experiences of game. In this sense, BioWare titles such as Dragon Age or Mass Effect propose a perfect team system for the concept that you would expect from a game like this.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

I can’t think of a better time to set it than the War of the Last AllianceAs for the canon, the events that took place during the War of the Last Alliance are rich enough to find gaps to insert an original story that didn’t bump into canon and although placing it at this time, it is clear that we are not going to meet most of the familiar faces of the film saga, we can still count on key figures such as Elrond to anchor our nostalgic memories of cinema: of course, I want the Elrond de Hugo Weaving.

So here I am, with a new need in the form of a Lord of the Rings video game that, if I have infected you, I apologize in advance. A huge open world action RPG set in the last events of the Second Age, with an original story, although structured by the events of the War of the Last Alliance, where we can put ourselves in the shoes of different characters from the different races of Middle-earth and with an impressive visual section to recreate its universe. Is something impossible? I hope not, although it is clear that at the moment it is no more than the dream of a fan of The Lord of the Rings, too eager to receive joy from an industry that still owes something to which, probably, it is, the most influential fantasy series of our times.

More about: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings and TLOTR.