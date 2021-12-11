The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is seen in a new trailer that expands the world of The Lord of the Rings

Daedalic offers his own take on Tolkien’s character in a game that is not based on the movies.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 10 December 2021, 11:47 21 comments

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum also wanted to join the party of The Game Awards 2021. We knew in advance that the game was going to be shown during the gala, and the charismatic character from The Lord of the Rings did not miss the appointment. One that, on the other hand, left us a good handful of extra ads.

Through a new cinematic trailer, Daedalic Entertainment this time emphasizes Gollum’s split personality. We see how the creature must survive against the threat of the orcs in the heart of Mordor. Using stealth and his wits, he ends up dispatching a good group of enemies more powerful than himself.

It is not based on the movies or the new seriesThe study presents its own vision of the character created by Tolkien, without necessarily being linked to what we learned about him through Peter Jackson’s films. It is a original story that part of the novels, so it is not linked to the new Amazon series either.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launch will arrive in sometime in 2022, and the platforms on which it will be published are PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. In 3DJuegos we could see it personally, so you can take a look at our impressions of the game, where we highlight above all its determined commitment to stand out through the design of levels.

More about: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, The Lord of the Rings, Daedalic Entertainment and The Game Awards 2021.