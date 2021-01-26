The Lord of the Rings: Gollum stealth game delayed to 2022

As it happened previously with Hogwarts Legacy, another of those included in our list with the selection of the 42 most promising video games of 2021 is going to 2022. The Lords of the Rings: Gollum, the stealth game that Daedalic develops will arrive next year from the hand of Nacon, with whom they have signed for its publication and distribution.

This new adaptation of the universe created by Tolkien is a stealth game starring the multiple personality of Gollum and Sméagol. To try to please fans of The Lord of the Rings, the development team has enlisted the advice of Middle-Earth Enterprises, the company that owns the adaptation rights to the JRR Tolkien novel series.

Like Gollum he can be mean and mean, while like Sméagol he is social and cautious. These personality changes will be reflected in a narrative-style video game in which it will cover several periods of the life of this character that have not been previously told in depth, from the time he spent as a slave under the Dark Tower to his stay with the elves of Mirkwood.

The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct impact on Gollum’s personality: always torn between his two faces, Gollum and Sméagol, It will be up to you to decide if the dark side of Gollum takes over or if there is still an iota of reason in what was once Sméagol.

His departure was previously scheduled for the end of 2021, so it remains to be seen if it is only a few months of extension for this development or something more accused.