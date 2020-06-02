The Lord Of The Rings: Peter Jackson Reveals Funny Story Behind The Movie’s Most Meme-Able Speech

As for Peter Jackson, he has lengthy since moved on to totally different film initiatives. Nonetheless, followers are at all times desperate to know if he’ll ever think about returning to The Lord of the Rings world and create extra films. The brief reply is that it’s unlikely, however not off the desk. There’s at all times an opportunity he might be concerned in some capability. As an illustration, Amazon is producing their a Lord of the Rings prequel sequence and have reached out to Peter Jackson to see if he needs to be concerned. Right here’s hoping Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel can present much more nice meme fodder for followers to create.