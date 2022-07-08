‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: new and spectacular trailer touring Middle-earth of the long-awaited Amazon Prime Video series

Here we bring you the new and spectacular trailer from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. In it we go through different places of the Middle Earth while some of the main protagonists of the Amazon Prime Video series observe the arrival of a mysterious flying object.

The big breakthrough is yet to come

The funny thing is that Amazon has released such an advance actually as a anteroom at the arrival of the second great trailer of the series. At the end of it we are notified that on July 14 we can expect its appearance online. I’m sure I’m not the only one looking forward to seeing it.

I remind you that the premiere of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is scheduled for the next september 2. The initial plan is that the series consists of five seasons -for the moment it is already renewed for a second-, but first we will have to see how successful it is, that its cost has been enormous. And it will compete directly with ‘The House of the Dragon’…

JD Payne y Patrick McKay are the showrunners of a series that initially had the participation of Bryan Cogmana ‘Game of Thrones’ veteran who jumped ship just 20 weeks after starting to star in it.

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Markella Kavenagh, Simon Merrells, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards and Charlie Vickers are some of the protagonists of this adaptation of the created world by J.R.R. Tolkien.