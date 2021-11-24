The Lord of the Rings visible results studio is creating a online game in keeping with a significant international license

Weta Virtual, the corporate based by means of Peter Jackson and identified international for its visible results paintings in movie (principally within the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy) has published thru a role posting that its video games department is operating on a brand new online game in keeping with a “primary international IP”.

A submit saying the placement on Weta’s Fb web page states that the a success candidate will likely be focused on growing “innovative video games,” together with the studio’s upcoming unencumber, which is in keeping with “a shockingly wealthy and provoking license that may fill lovers and players world wide with pleasure.”

Consistent with the emptiness indexed at the Weta Workshop site, the corporate is searching for a recreation manufacturer for the corporate’s subsequent undertaking for PC and consoles, which is claimed to is in keeping with a “necessary international IP very as regards to [sus] hearts.”

Whilst this may recommend that the sport may have ties to the Lord of the Rings franchise, the submit does now not determine some other connection. However the studio has labored on different primary initiatives as neatly, together with King Kong, Surprise Girl, Avatar, and maximum not too long ago Wonder’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so there is sufficient ambiguity to boost questions in regards to the undertaking. .

Weta to start with introduced its gaming department in 2012. Since then, the studio has labored on a number of video games, together with the multiplayer digital fact recreation Combonauts. Previous this month, recreation engine developer Harmony introduced its aim to buy Weta for an estimated $ 1.62 billion, with plans to combine the corporate’s era and belongings into the Harmony cloud platform to that any one can use them.

Even though it is nonetheless unclear if Weta’s subsequent recreation will likely be in keeping with the Lord of the Rings franchise, Center-earth lovers are going to get a hearty dose of recreation content material (now not associated with the movie trilogy) thru Daedalic’s The Lord of the Rings recreation: Gollum. Previous this 12 months, it used to be introduced that the studio had partnered with Nacon to submit the sport, even though it used to be additionally introduced that it were not on time till 2022.