The Lords of the Fallen is the sequel that we were waiting for so much: new trailer along with numerous details

The sequel to Lords of the Fallen was one of the first games to be announced at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Lords of the Fallen came out back in 2014 and it was one of those outstanding games that surprised so much, and that many people have been waiting for a sequel to the height. Well, it seems that we already have a new look at said title, The Lords of the Fallen is that continuation that already brings numerous details to comment.

It is developed under Unreal Engine 5 and can be played cooperativelyA new trailer for The Lords of the Fallen was shown during Opening Night Live which has already given us plenty of interesting highlights. Before going deeper, it is worth noting that the world of this continuation will be more than five times bigger than the original game. It is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This dark fantasy action RPG experience is being developed by Hexworks, a CI Games studio, which will use Unreal Engine 5. The game is set more than 1,000 years after its predecessor. We will have to create our hero who can also be accompanied by another warrior to fight against the dark enemies. It is an experience designed for one player, but the cooperative element is one of the most outstanding new features of this saga.

The title initially is darker and defiant. It will have fast combats and at the height of a soulslike that will make a greater emphasis on narrative. The Lords of the Fallen se mostrará a End of the year and we will know much more of the title. It will be the biggest CI Games game that even already has an estimated launch window.

Más sobre: The Lords of the Fallen, Lords of the Fallen, Lords of the Fallen 2, Opening Live Night 2022 y Unreal Engine 5.