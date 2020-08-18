The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies true story: The real events that inspired ITV’s drama

The risks of trial by media are laid naked in ITV’s drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, primarily based on a real-life case.

On the time of his arrest in 2010, Christopher Jefferies (performed by Jason Watkins within the ITV drama) was an ex-English instructor and landlord who lived alone, and was arrested on suspicion of murdering a feminine tenant, Joanna Yeates.

The press had been fast to deal with his look and deem his behaviour as “unusual,” hounding him even after his launch from bail.

Learn on for all the things it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the real-life story behind the ITV drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

Who’s Christopher Jefferies?

Christopher Jefferies is a retired schoolteacher and landlord who was arrested on suspicion of homicide in December 2010, after his tenant Joanna Yeates was killed.

His arrest gained widespread consideration and he was vilified within the press. He was later launched from bail and the police revealed that he was now not a suspect.

What occurred to Christopher Jefferies?

Getty Photos

Bristol-based panorama artist and lacking particular person Joanna Yeates was found useless on Christmas Day 2010, and it was revealed that she had been murdered.

Each police and the tabloid press initially appeared to suspect Yeates’ “eccentric”-looking landlord, Jefferies, who lived in a separate flat in the identical constructing in Bristol.

The tabloids’ demonisation of Jefferies is dramatised in ITV’s The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, written by Peter Morgan (The Crown) and it received BAFTA TV Awards for Finest Mini-series and Finest Actor on the 2015 ceremony.

His therapy by the hands of the tabloids and broadsheets alike was later criticised by media commentators, referring to articles calling him a “peeping Tom” (in The Day by day Mirror), “unusual Mr Jefferies” (in The Solar), or stating that Jefferies “has been described by pupils at Clifton School… as a fan of darkish and violent avant garde movies” (in The Telegraph).

Watching ITV’s The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies. Brings again recollections of events in Clifton a decade in the past. I knew Chris and was astounded that anybody may suppose him a assassin. An harmless man handled terribly by the police and the tabloids. — Stephen Williams ???? (@StephenRW01) August 17, 2020

Talking to Radio Occasions in regards to the ITV drama, Jefferies himself stated that he felt dispassionate watching Jason Watkins play him.

“Though I seem performed by a personality who seems to be remarkably like me, or who was made as much as look remarkably like me, in all probability what comes throughout – however clearly I’m not the most effective particular person to guage – is that that is anyone who represents or caricatures sure points of me, exaggerated and separated, because it had been, from the entire, so as to make the purpose [writer] Peter Morgan wished to make.”

Who killed Jo Yeates?

Christopher Jefferies was launched with out cost and one other of his tenants, Dutch engineer Vincent Tabak, was in the end convicted of Joanna Yeates’ homicide.

The place is he now?

Getty Photos

Christopher Jefferies efficiently introduced libel motion in opposition to eight publications – The Solar, the Day by day Mirror, the Sunday Mirror, the Day by day Document, the Day by day Mail, the Day by day Specific, the Day by day Star and The Scotsman – accepting “substantial” damages.

His case is commonly cited for example of ‘trial by media’. Following the telephone hacking scandal, Jefferies additionally gave proof on the Leveson Inquiry into UK press practises at The Royal Courts of Justice, London, in 2012.

